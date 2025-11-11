Mavericks' NBA Finals Odds Following Reported Firing of Nico Harrison
An era is coming to an end in Dallas on Tuesday.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to fire general manager Nico Harrison less than a year after he traded away superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Harrison's decision to trade Doncic has led to a ton of backlash for the franchise, and the Mavericks seem to be done with the Harrison experience long before he could execute his new vision for the team. Harrison's idea that "defense wins championships" has not paid off for Dallas this season, as the Mavs are 3-8 and in 14th in the Western Conference through 11 games.
As a result, the Mavs have fallen from +3000 to win the NBA Finals before the season to +6000 in the latest odds at DraftKings.
Harrison's tenure in Dallas will always be defined by the Doncic trade, but he did make good moves in the 2023-24 season to help the team reach the NBA Finals. Now, Doncic led that charge, which makes it all the more confusing why Harrison moved on from him less than a season later for a package that included just Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.
Had Harrison not lucked into No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg by way of the NBA's draft lottery, the Mavericks would be in an even worse spot looking forward. Now, the Mavs can at least hope that Flagg develops into a franchise player to carry Dallas in the future.
Meanwhile, Doncic is an MVP candidate and thriving on a Lakers team that is 8-3 to start the 2025-26 season. Los Angeles has the eighth-best odds at DraftKings to win the Finals at +1600.
The Mavericks have one of the worst offenses in the NBA this season, so moving on from Harrison likely won't change the team's outlook until Kyrie Irving is able to return from the torn ACL that he suffered last season.
Dallas is hoping that a new decision-maker in the front office will be able to undo some of the mistakes that Harrison made, but the Luka trade will always loom as one of the worst front office moves in NBA history.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.