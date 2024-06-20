Mavericks Odds to Win NBA Championship (Dallas is Fourth Choice in West)
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks made an improbable run to the NBA Finals in the 2023-24 season, going from the No. 5 seed in the West through the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
While Dallas came up short against the Boston Celtics in the Finals, it now has two appearances in the last three seasons in at least the Western Conference Finals, a sign that it should be viewed as a contender for years to come.
Despite that, oddsmakers aren't sold on Dallas as the favorite to make it out of the West again, based on the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dallas is fourth in the odds amongst Western Conference teams, but that shouldn't be a cause for concern, as Dallas wasn't nearly as highly valued entering last season. Still, it's a sign that Vegas doesn't think that this Dallas run is something to expect year in and year out.
On the bright side for the Mavs, they can can keep most of their rotation intact ahead of next season (Derrick Jones Jr. is the only player not under contract as of now) and Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving proved they are an elite playoff duo up until Irving struggled in the Finals.
It may be early to consider betting on Dallas -- as it could make another trade to bolster the roster this offseason -- but these current odds aren't terrible at 10/1.
Here's a breakdown of every team's odds -- with five listed ahead of Dallas -- for next season.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +900
- Milwaukee Bucks: +950
- Dallas Mavericks: +1000
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1400
- New York Knicks: +1600
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3000
- Miami Heat: +3500
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4500
- New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
- Indiana Pacers: +5000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +9000
- Atlanta Hawks: +12000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Houston Rockets: +20000
- Chicago Bulls: +40000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
