Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 2
And now, the Mavericks have to play a game against the Eastern Conference’s best team – the Cleveland Cavaliers – on Sunday.
It’s quite the turnaround for the Mavs, and they’ve listed three key rotation players – Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford – as questionable on Sunday afternoon.
As a result, oddsmakers have set the Cavs as massive favorites at home, where they are an impressive 17-9 against the spread this season.
Can Dallas – the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference – hang around in this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this intriguing clash on Sunday afternoon.
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavs +13 (-112)
- Cavs -13 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +550
- Cavs: -800
Total
- 236.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southwest
- Mavs record: 26-23
- Cavs record: 39-9
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – out (trade pending)
- Kyrie Irving – questionable
- Daniel Gafford – questionable
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Maxi Kleber – out (trade pending)
- Dwight Powell – out
- Markieff Morris – out (trade pending)
- PJ Washington – questionable
Cavs Injury Report
- Caris LeVert – questionable
- Isaac Okoro – out
- Craig Porter Jr. – questionable
- Dean Wade – out
- Luke Travers – out
- JT Thor – out
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- P.J. Washington OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why PJ Washington is worth betting on against Cleveland:
Luka Doncic trade aside, P.J. Washington has been playing great for Dallas as of late and could find himself as the No. 1 option on offense if Kyrie Irving (questionable) sits out on Sunday.
Cleveland doesn’t have many elite options on the wing defensively, and Washington has been thriving as a scorer as of late, clearing 16.5 points in six straight games. Over that stretch, the veteran forward is averaging 22.5 points on 17.0 shots per game.
If Irving sits, Washington could get 20-plus looks from the field today. He’s a great bet at this number to stay hot against a Cavs defense that is just 18th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 4.5 Assists (-120)
Donovan Mitchell is averaging 4.7 assists per game, but he’s cleared 4.5 assists in seven of his last eight games, averaging 5.9 assists per game over that stretch.
Over that eight-game stretch, Mitchell is averaging 1.1 more potential assist per game (9.6) than his season average. I think he’s a solid target in this prop against a Dallas team that is just 13th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
There is just too much going on with Dallas for me to trust it here.
The Mavericks not only just blew up their roster with Saturday night’s trade, but they also have three starters listed as questionable in this game.
Meanwhile, the Cavs are one of the best teams in the league against the spread – especially as a home favorite.
The Cavs have won three games in a row, ranking eighth in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games. Over that same stretch, the Mavericks are just 18th in net rating.
If Irving sits, the Mavericks simply don’t have the offensive talent to keep up with the No. 1 offense in the NBA – especially on the road.
Pick: Cavs -13 (-108)
