Mavericks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets Today for NBA Finals Game 5 (Plus-Money Play for Dereck Lively II)
Game 5 of the NBA Finals brings a ton of intrigue, as the Boston Celtics are favored to close out the series against the Dallas Mavericks despite losing Game 4 by 38 points.
I’m looking to wager on some props for Game 5, especially since it could be the last game of the NBA season. How could we not bet some props?
There are a ton of players to target, but there are two Mavs role players that have made the cut for me after strong showings in Game 4. Plus, the NBA Finals MVP – Jaylen Brown – could be a candidate to fade in one category on Monday night.
Let’s break down the top plays for Game 5.
Mavericks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
- Dereck Lively II to Record a Double-Double (+265)
- Jaylen Brown UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
- Dante Exum OVER 2.5 Points (-110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dereck Lively II to Record a Double-Double (+265)
Easily my favorite prop of the night, Dereck Lively II is a steal at +265 to to record a double-double for the third straight game.
The Mavs rookie has 25 rebounds over his last two games, and he’s scored 11 points in each contest, shooting a combined 9-for-11 from the field.
It’s fair to worry about the points part for Lively, but with Kristaps Porzingis banged up and clearly at less than 100 percent if he even suits up, Lively should command both the offensive and defensive glass in this game.
Plus, Jason Kidd has clearly given him the lion’s share of the minutes over the last two games in the Dallas center rotation. This is a value play for me on Monday night.
Jaylen Brown UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
Celtics star Jaylen Brown may be the favorite to win NBA Finals MVP, but I can’t back him in this prop given how he’s shot in this series.
Brown is just 6-for-25 from beyond the arc (24.0 percent) in this series, failing to clear this prop in every game.
He’s only picked up three or more 3-pointers in five of his 18 playoff games this season, shooting 33.7 percent from beyond the arc overall.
I can’t imagine Brown settles for a ton of 3s given how successful he’s been at attacking the basket.
Dante Exum OVER 2.5 Points (-110)
I’m in on Dante Exum, who played a huge role in Game 4 compared to the first three games of this series and came through with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field.
Jason Kidd has been looking for a spark off the bench, and Exum not only pushes the ball in transition, but he’s held up defensively as well for Dallas in limited action.
While his shots weren’t there in earlier games in this series, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Exum push 15 minutes of action again and get a few jumpers up. This prop is really low for a player who has forced himself into the rotation ahead of Game 5.
