Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies both bring losing streaks into Friday night’s game.
The Grizzlies have lost four in a row, failing to cover in any of them, while the Mavericks have a three-game losing streak of their own, including a loss as -8.5 favorites last time out.
The oddsmakers have the Grizzlies as huge home favorites at the best betting sites for Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavericks +4.5 (-112)
- Grizzlies -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +150
- Grizzlies: -180
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -100)
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: FedEx Forum
- How to Watch (TV): KFAA, FDSSE
- Mavericks record: 2-6
- Grizzlies record: 3-6
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – doubtful
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ja Morant UNDER 36.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120)
You never know what Ja Morant is going to do when he steps on a basketball court, which is partially why I’m fading him here on Friday night.
Morant is averaging 20 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game in the early going. He’s gone under 36.5 PRA in six of eight games this season, and one of those overs came on opening night.
In his last three games, Morant has 30, 33, and 16 PRA. This should be a lower-scoring game between two bad teams, which will limit Morant’s opportunities.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
The Mavericks must not have gotten the memo about the scoring across the league going up. They sit dead last with 106.3 points per game, and are just one of two teams averaging less than 110 points per game.
The Grizzlies have been a bit better at 114.8, but that’s still the ninth-lowest in the league.
Both of these teams have trended to the under this season as well. Dallas has hit the under in six of eight, and Memphis in four of nine.
Pick: Under 232.5 (-110)
