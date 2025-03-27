Mavericks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 27
Anthony Davis is back for the Dallas Mavericks, and they have a real chance to earn a play-in spot over the Sacramento Kings or Phoenix Suns with just a handful of games to go in the regular season.
On Thursday, the Mavs are on the road against the Orlando Magic – the No. 8 seed in the East – who are starting to turn things around behind some great play from Paolo Banchero.
The former No. 1 overall pick has 30 or more points in four straight games, and the Magic have won three in a row and six of their last 10 to put some pressure on the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 7 seed.
Oddsmakers have the Magic favored in this game, but the Mavs are a much tougher opponent than they were just a few days ago now that Davis is back.
Can Dallas pick up a road win to continue its push for a play-in spot in the West? Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday night.
Mavericks vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavs +6 (-110)
- Magic -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +190
- Magic: -230
Total
- 218.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mavericks vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Mavs record: 35-38
- Magic record: 35-38
Mavericks vs. Magic Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – questionable
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
- Daniel Gafford – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- PJ Washington – out
- Caleb Martin – questionable
- Brandon Williams – questionable
Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony – doubtful
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
Mavericks vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Davis 2+ Blocks (+105)
If he’s able to play on Thursday, Anthony Davis is a value bet to pick up two more or more blocks against Orlando.
Davis played nearly 27 minutes in his return to action on Monday, and he’s been a blocks machine in his career, averaging two or more blocks per game in 11 of his 13 NBA seasons. At plus money, he’s worth a shot in this market tonight.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 28.5 Points (-120)
Should bettors ride the hot hand on Thursday?
Paolo Banchero has scored 30 or more points in four straight games and six of his last seven, averaging 30.2 points per game across 12 matchups in March.
I’m buying him against a Dallas team that is just 26th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games. Banchero should have a ton of usage, and the Mavs are down arguably their best wing defender in PJ Washington in this matchup.
Mavericks vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
While the Magic are one of the better teams in the NBA against the spread as a home favorite this season, I’m not sold on them if Davis is able to play.
The Mavs star is listed as questionable, but it’s worth noting that he did say on Monday after the win against Brooklyn that he expects to suit up in this matchup. AD helped the Mavs pick up a win in his return, and there’s no doubt that he raises their ceiling on both ends of the floor.
Now, the Magic are playing well as of late, but they are still one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA, ranking in the bottom five of the league in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
That makes them a tough team to trust with a spread sitting at two possessions, especially since Dallas has more offensive firepower with Davis back than it has had since Kyrie Irving went down.
I’ll take the points on Thursday night as Dallas attempts to earn a play-in spot out West.
Pick: Mavs +6 (-110 at DraftKings)
