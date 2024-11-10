Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Nov. 10
Two playoff contenders in the Western Conference face off on Sunday night as the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic host the Dallas Mavericks.
This game features the last two teams to win the Western Conference, but neither team is at full strength entering Sunday’s matchup.
Aaron Gordon (calf) is out for the Nuggets, and the Mavericks have four key players in their rotation up in the air for this one. Luka Doncic is questionable and PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, and Maxi Kleber are all doubtful.
Oddsmakers have favored the Nuggets at home, as Denver has won four games in a row after a relatively slow start.
Can the Nuggets knock off Dallas, who lost a heartbreaker against the Phoenix Suns on Friday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this matchup.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mavericks +4 (-112)
- Nuggets -4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +142
- Nuggets: -170
Total
- 231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mavericks vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, Bally Sports
- Mavericks record: 5-4
- Nuggets record: 6-3
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – questionable
- PJ Washington – doubtful
- Dereck Lively II – doubtful
- Dante Exum – out
- Maxi Kleber – doubtful
- Jazian Gortman – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Aaron Gordon – out
- Jalen Pickett – out
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- PJ Hall – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Key Players to Watch
Dallas Mavericks
Klay Thompson: Through nine games in Dallas, Klay Thompson is averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3. He’s struggled from 3 over his last six games (13-for-43, 30.2 percent).
Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic: A three-time league MVP, Jokic is carrying Denver early in the 2024-25 season. He’s averaging 28.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 11.3 assists per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 52.8 percent from 3. Jokic has three straight triple-doubles, and the Nuggets are +11.7 points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
While the Nuggets are now 6-3 on the season, they’ve really struggled against the spread (4-5) through nine games.
So, I’m not exactly sold on laying the points here, unless I knew Doncic was going to sit out.
Instead, I’ll simply take Denver to win this game, as it’s gotten off to a strong 4-2 start at home.
Dallas has a lot of holes on the roster right now with Lively, Kleber, and Washington all expected to sit, leaving it with very little room for error, as we saw on Friday night. Dallas erased a double-digit deficit against the Suns, but it still came up short in the fourth quarter.
Denver has looked better after a terrible start, riding some huge Jokic games to wins over OKC, Miami, and Toronto.
If Doncic sits, this number will likely skyrocket in favor of Denver, so I’ll jump on the Nuggets to win early on Sunday.
Pick: Nuggets Moneyline (-170)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.