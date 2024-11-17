Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Sunday, Nov. 17
The Dallas Mavericks are fresh off of a win over the San Antonio Spurs when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.
OKC is 11-2 – good for first place in the Western Conference – despite injuries to Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Chet Holmgren to open the season.
These teams have yet to play this season, but Dallas is off to a slower start, winning just six of its first 13 games and going 1-4 straight up on the road.
Does that change on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, prop bets and more for Sunday’s contest.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mavs +5 (-108)
- Thunder -5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +170
- Thunder: -205
Total
- 231 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mavericks vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, NBA League Pass
- Mavs record: 6-7
- Thunder record: 11-2
Mavericks vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Caruso – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Malevy Leons – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Mavericks vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Prop Bets
- Luka Doncic OVER 27.5 Points (-125)
Luka Doncic was held to just 16 points on Saturday in a win over the San Antonio Spurs – taking a season-low 16 shots. Yet, in every other game, he’s taken 19 or more shots clearing 27.5 points eight times in 13 games. Even against an elite defense, he’s a buy-low candidate at this number on Sunday.
Oklahoma City Thunder Prop Bets
- Jalen Williams OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Since Chet Holmgren was injured against the Golden State Warriors, Williams has taken on a bigger role everywhere, averaging 24.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.
I’m eyeing his rebounds and assists prop, as he’s put up 14, 13, and 11 in his last three games, clearing this prop twice. Dallas ranks 25th in opponent rebounds and 21st in opponent assists allowed per game, making this an ideal matchup for J-Dub.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Dallas, who is 1-1 in that spot so far this season.
OKC (11-2 straight up, 9-4 against the spread) is down a slew of rotation players in Holmgren, Caruso, Hartenstein, and Jaylin Williams, but it has still found a way to win this season, ranking No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating.
I’m worried about Dallas sitting Kyrie Irving in this matchup after he missed a game last week with a shoulder injury.
Plus, Dallas is just 5-7-1 against the spread overall and 1-1-1 ATS as an underdog this season. The Mavs are also struggling in clutch games, losing against Utah on Thursday to fall to 1-6 in those matchups so far this season.
Even if this game is close, I’ll back a fresh OKC team at home.
Pick: Thunder -5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.