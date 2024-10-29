Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Oct. 29
A Western Conference Finals rematch takes place in Minnesota on Tuesday night, as the Dallas Mavericks face the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards.
Dallas is fresh off of a win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, but can it win on the second night of a back-to-back?
The Wolves are favored by five points in this matchup, and they’ve looked good since losing their season opener to the Los Angeles Lakers – taking their last two matchups.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this matchup on Tuesday night.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mavs +5 (-110)
- Wolves -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +160
- Wolves: -192
Total
- 222 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Mavs record: 2-1
- Timberwolves record: 2-1
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Jaylen Clark – out
- Leonard Miller – out
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Key Players to Watch
Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic: After not playing in the preseason, Luka Doncic has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in the 2024-25 campaign. He’s shooting just 36.1 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from 3 on the season, and he was just 5-for-22 from the field in a win over Utah on Monday. Can he turn things around against a tough Minnesota defense?
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards: Anthony Edwards has made at least five shots from beyond the arc in every game this season, shooting 37.5 percent from 3 overall. He’s looking for revenge against a Dallas team that knocked him out of the playoffs in the 2023-24 season.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
With Dallas playing the second night of a back-to-back, I’m actually looking to the prop market in this game instead of betting on a side.
I broke down a play for Timberwolves forward Julius Randle in today’s edition of Peter’s Points – my NBA Best Bets each day:
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle is off to a fast start with his new team, averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 62.8 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Minnesota has a Western Conference Finals rematch with the Dallas Mavericks tonight – and Dallas is playing the second night of a back-to-back after Monday’s win over the Utah Jazz.
Randle could be in line for a big game on the glass after he grabbed nine boards in two of his first three games. Despite playing alongside Rudy Gobert, Randle still is seeing 14.0 rebound chances per game, and we only need him to grab eight to clear this prop.
This is a great matchup, as Dallas is allowing 49.7 opponent rebounds per game – 25th in the NBA.
Jules has averaged at least 9.2 rebounds per game in each of his last five seasons. He’s a great bet to grab at least eight on Tuesday night.
Pick: Julius Randle OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-120)
