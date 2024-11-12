Mavericks vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Klay Thompson, Steph Curry)
The Golden State Warriors will welcome Klay Thompson back to the Bay Area for the first time as a Dallas Maverick on Tuesday night in the opening NBA Cup Group Play game for both teams.
It’s going to be strange to watch Steph Curry and Klay face each other, but maybe we’ll get a pair of 3-point barrages to watch.
That’s what the prop market is for, as we can wager on how anyone will perform in this game on Tuesday night.
Golden State has been one of the five best defensive teams in the league so far this season, and it’ll be interesting to see how they defend the trio of Thompson, Kyrie Irving, and Luka Doncic on Tuesday.
Here’s a breakdown of a few props that I think are worth betting for Klay’s return.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Warriors
- Klay Thompson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
- Steph Curry OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-142)
- Daniel Gafford OVER 6.5 Rebounds (+105)
Klay Thompson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
How could we not bet on Klay in his return to the Bay Area?
Thompson is shooting 35.4 percent from 3 on the season, attempting at least five shots from beyond the arc in every game.
After getting off to a fast start – he made 15 shots from deep in his first three games – Klay has failed to clear this prop in five of his last seven games.
However, I’m going to go back to him on Tuesday night, as there is some motivation on his end to show Golden State what it is missing. Thompson is going to get the attempts up, and he’s playing in an arena and environment that is very familiar to him.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Mavs try and get him going early since Klay is just 2-for-13 over his last two games from deep.
Steph Curry OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-142)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Curry is a steal at this rebounds and assists number:
Steph Curry is averaging 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season, clearing 9.5 rebounds and assists in four of his seven games.
Since returning from his ankle injury, Curry is 2-for-2 on this prop when he plays more than 30 minutes, and I expect him to have a major workload against Dallas with the Warriors set as three-point favorites.
Prior to last season, Curry had averaged over 10.0 rebounds and assists in 11 straight seasons. He’s a value at this number on Tuesday.
Daniel Gafford OVER 6.5 Rebounds (+105)
Mavs big man Dereck Lively II may return to the lineup (he was upgraded to questionable) in this game, but I still think Daniel Gafford is worth a shot in his rebounds prop.
The Warriors don’t play with a ton of size on the floor, and Gafford’s minutes haven’t seen a major uptick even with Lively II out. Instead, he’s split time with Dwight Powell at the center spot.
On the season, Gafford has seven or more boards in six of his 10 games, including multiple games early in the season when Lively was healthy. At +105, Gafford is a value target in this market on Tuesday.
