Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
Despite being down their three top big men (Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford), the Dallas Mavericks have won three games in a row and are just one game out of the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
Dallas knocked off Golden State back on Feb. 12, and it’s looking to build a bigger gap between it and the Warriors in the play-in tournament picture in the Western Conference.
Golden State is coming off a blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night that pushed it into the No. 9 seed in the West. Overall, the Warriors are 4-1 since the Jimmy Butler trade, showing that they can contend for a playoff spot with the six-time All-Star playing alongside Stephen Curry.
Golden State is a major favorite at home in this game, but how should bettors wager on this game?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Warriors vs. Mavs.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavs +9 (-108)
- Warriors -9 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +300
- Warriors: -380
Total
- 230 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mavericks vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Mavs record: 31-26
- Warriors record: 29-27
Mavericks vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Daniel Gafford – out
- Dwight Powell – doubtful
- PJ Washington – questionable
- Caleb Martin – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
Mavericks vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets Today
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Klay Thompson OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Do you think Klay Thompson has enjoyed playing his former team this season?
In three games against Golden State, Klay has 29, 22 and 17 points, and he’s cleared 13.5 points in three of his last five games overall.
With this game being in Golden State in front of what should be a supportive crowd of the legendary guard, I expect Klay to stay cooking against the Warriors.
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 13.5 Points (-115)
In the Warriors’ win over the Kings, Podz took 20 shots – seven more than any other player on the team – and finished with 21 points. He’s averaging just under 20 points per game in his last two starts, and he’s cleared 13.5 points in three of his last four starts.
The Warriors need more from the second-year guard, and it appears his role as a scorer is starting to expand. He’s a solid bet at this number on Sunday.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Even though Dallas beat the Warriors before the All-Star break, I do believe that Golden State – as currently constructed – is the better team in this matchup with Davis, Gafford and Lively out.
However, nine points is way too many to give this Dallas team. The Mavs, to their credit, have battled even without their top bigs, and they’ve been a solid team as a road underdog (9-8-1 against the spread) overall this season.
While Golden State blew out Sacramento on Friday, it still lacks depth on the roster with Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) still out. After Curry and Butler, the scoring from the Warriors fluctuates on a night-to-night basis.
Dallas also has played well with smaller lineups, and Kyrie Irving (35 points on Friday) is playing at an All-NBA level.
With so much at stake in the standings with this matchup, I’ll bet on Dallas to keep this game close.
Pick: Mavs +9 (-108 at DraftKings)
