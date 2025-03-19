McNeese vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
Clemson was one of only a few teams from the ACC who looked like a legitimate threat this season but now they find themselves in the dangerous 5 vs. 12 matchup in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament when they face the McNeese Cowboys.
The Cowboys dominated the Southland Conference all season, losing just one conference game. People are now tagging them as a potential Cinderella team in the coming weeks but if they want to go on a run, they have to get past the Tigers first.
Let's take a look at the odds, key players, and my best bet for this game.
McNeese vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- McNeese +7.5 (-110)
- Clemson -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- McNeese +275
- Clemson -350
Total
- OVER 134.5 (-105)
- UNDER 134.5 (-115)
McNeese vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20
- Game Time: 3:15 PM EST
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): truTV
- McNeese Record: 27-6
- Clemson Record: 27-6
McNeese vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
McNeese
DJ Richards Jr.: Anytime there's a Cinderella run, a part of it is usually three-point shooting. That means the Cowboys' most important player could very well be DJ Richards Jr., who is their primary three-point shooter. He has been hitting his threes at an impressive 45.0% clip.
Clemson
Ian Schieffelin: Ian Schieffelin is the leading rebounder for Clemson, averaging 9.4 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.7 assists and 12.8 points. He's an interesting player to keep an eye on for Clemson throughout the tournament.
McNeese vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
The big question about every team from a small conference is whether or not they can hang with teams from power conferences. McNeese proved they could in their out-of-conference schedule, losing to Alabama by just six points and to Mississippi State by three points, both of which were ranked in the top 25 in the country at the time.
The Cowboys attack their opponents down low, ranking 35th in two-point shot rate. That bodes well for their matchup as they face a Clemson team whose interior defense is a weak point for them. 52.1% of the points scored against the Tigers come from two-point range, which ranks 280th in college basketball.
Look for McNeese to also create some extra scoring chances by grabbing offensive rebounds. They rank 28th in offensive rebounding, grabbing 33.8% of boards. Meanwhile, the Tigers rank 209th in defensive rebounding, allowing teams to grab 71.9% of rebounds against them.
Pick: McNeese +7.5 (-110) via BetMGM
