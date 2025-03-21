McNeese vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Second Round
No. 12 seed McNeese pulled the first stunner of the NCAA Tournament by defeating No. 5 seed Clemson in the first round of the Midwest Region.
The Cowboys continue on its NCAA Tournament run against No. 4 Purdue, who beat High Point in the first round on Thursday afternoon behind a dominant effort from the likes of Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith.
Who will advance to the second weekend after McNeese put together one of the more impressive efforts of the first round?
Here’s our betting preview.
McNeese vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- McNeese: +6.5 (-115)
- Purdue: -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- McNeese: +230
- Purdue: -265
Total: 143.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
McNeese vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 22nd
- Game Time: 12:1- PM EST
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV):
- McNeese Record: 28-6
- Purdue Record: 23-11
McNeese vs. Purdue Key Players to Watch
McNeese
Quadir Copeland: The junior forward scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds while dishing out five assists in the upset of Clemson, setting up a matchup against the likes of Purdue’s vulnerable interior defense. Can Copeland continue to generate contact and finish inside?
Purdue
Braden Smith: The point guard had the ball on a string in Purdue’s 12-point win against High Point, but didn’t have his shot all together. He dished out six assists but shot below 33% from the field. He’ll face a compact McNeese defense on Saturday in hopes of playing a more efficient style of basketball.
McNeese vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
This matchup sets up for a McNeese cover and possible win in the Round of 32.
The Cowboys' compact defense that showed a matchup zone in the first round gave Clemson fits en route to the two-point victory, and the team may have more up its sleeve in this one.
The Boilermakers are reliant on Smith’s shot creation for himself and others as well as Kaufman-Renn’s deft touch around the rim. However, McNeese doesn’t allow many post-ups and is elite at defending it with its array of size in the frontcourt.
In a small sample size, Purdue struggled to score against zone defenses this season, and on a quick turnaround, I expect head coach Will Wade to deploy it yet again in this one.
On the other, McNeese is a team that does its best getting downhill and finishing inside, a big issue for Purdue, who is 348th in the country this season in two-point field goal percentage allowed.
Look for McNeese to keep this close as Purdue’s offense struggles to find its footing and the team struggles to keep Cowboys away from the rim.
PICK: McNeese +6.5 (-115, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
