McNeese vs. Stephen F. Austin Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, March 3
A big game in the Southland Conference tips off on Monday night as the McNeese Cowboys hit the road to play the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.
McNeese is the No. 1 team in the conference with an 18-1 record in conference play, and it is looking to extend its eight-game winning streak ahead of the conference tournament. The Lumberjacks, on the other hand, are having a tough season in their first year back in the Southland Conference after three seasons in the WAC.
Stephen F. Austin is just 7-12 in conference play – the third worst record in the Southland – and it’s lost three games in a row.
These teams played back on Jan. 20, where the Cowboys picked up an easy 20-point win at home. Now, they find themselves favored by 12.5 points on the road on Monday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this regular-season finale.
McNeese vs. Stephen F. Austin Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- McNeese: -12.5 (-105)
- Stephen F. Austin: +12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- McNeese: -750
- Stephen F. Austin: +525
Total
- 135.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
McNeese vs. Stephen F. Austin How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- McNeese record: 24-6
- Stephen F. Austin record: 14-16
McNeese vs. SF Austin Key Players to Watch
McNeese
DJ Richards, Guard: There are a lot of impactful players on this Cowboys roster, but Richards – who leads the Southland Conference in 3-point percentage – could sway this game. The Cowboys guard is averaging 9.9 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent on nearly six 3-point attempts per game in the 2024-25 season.
Stephen F. Austin
Kyle Hayman: The leading scorer for the Cowboys, Hayman is averaging 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season. The Lumberjacks are one of the worst offensive teams in the country, so they’ll need Hayman to step up if they want to keep this game close. In his first meeting with McNeese, he was held to just 10 points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field.
McNeese vs. Stephen F. Austin Prediction and Pick
It’s nearly impossible not to bet the Cowboys in this matchup, as they’re a top-64 team in KenPom and rank 69th in the country in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.
Will Wade’s group also has the No. 18 scoring defense in the country, allowing just 64.4 points per game, and it held this Lumberjacks offense to 59 points in their first meeting. While Stephen F. Austin has a solid defense (it only allows 67.4 points per game), it ranks 341st in points per game on offense and is 351st out of 364 teams in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency.
That simply won’t get it done against a McNeese squad that has dominated in the conference all season long and has an average scoring margin of +12.6 points per game this season.
I’ll gladly lay the points with the Cowboys as they aim to win a ninth straight contest.
Pick: McNeese -12.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
