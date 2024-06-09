Memorial Tournament Live Odds Ahead of Round 4 (Scottie Scheffler Set as Massive Favorite)
We are three rounds into the Memorial Tournament and it looks like Scottie Scheffler is set to return to the winner's circle to capture his fifth win of the 2024 season.
Despite an ultra-rare triply bogey by Scheffler on the ninth hole, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world still shot one-under par on the day to extend his lead on the field by one. If the live odds are any indication, the three golfers who are tied for second have little hope of catching him on the final day.
Memorial Tournament Live Odds After Round 3
The odds listed below are via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler -450
- Collin Morikawa +1000
- Sepp Straka +1800
- Adam Hadwin +2800
- Xander Schauffele +3000
- Ludvig Aberg +4500
If you translate Scheffler's -450 live odds to implied probability, there's an 81.82% chance he wins the Memorial Tournament. Knowing Scheffler, those odds may be too long. It's tough to imagine a scenario where he coughs up his lead on Sunday.
Collin Morikawa (+1000), Sepp Straks (+1800), and Adam Hadwin (+2800) are the three golfers who sit four shots back of Scheffler at six-under par.
Xander Schauffele (+3000) and Ludvig Aberg (+4500) are the only other two golfers who have a remote chance of pulling it off. They both set at four-under par, six shots back from the Masters champion.
How to Live Bet the Memorial Tournament
If you want to place a live bet on the Memorial Tournament but you don't want to go against Scheffler or lay the -450 juice on him to win, BetMGM is offering odds on "winner without Scheffler". Unless Scheffler lets the tournament slip from his hands, this will be a bet on which golfer finishes second.
If you want to get in on that market, I suggest Hadwin at +550 for a lot of the same reasons why I thought he was worth a sprinkle to win ahead of Round 3.
The Canadian has been showcasing elite ball striking so far this week, ranking third in strokes gained: approach through the first three rounds at +2.34 per round. His putter has caused him to fall behind Scheffler, but at a course like Muirfield Village, I want to take the guy who's had sharper irons than most of the field.
Pick: Hadwin (winner without Scheffler) +550
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
