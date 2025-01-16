Memphis vs. Temple Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, January 16th
Memphis is the class of the AAC this season and would love to keep down an emerging contender in Temple, who has enjoyed a 2-1 start in league play with its lone loss coming on the road by one last week.
The Tigers are unbeaten in AAC play and have won six of its last seven games behind a big offensive leap this season with the addition of PJ Haggerty. Can the Tigers travel well and take care of business as a big road favorite?
Here’s how to bet Thursday’s AAC matchup.
Memphis vs. Temple Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Memphis: -8.5 (-102)
- Temple: +8.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Memphis: -345
- Temple: +270
Total: 154.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Memphis vs. Temple How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 16th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Liacouras Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Memphis Record: 13-3
- Temple Record: 10-6
Memphis vs. Temple Key Players to Watch
Memphis
PJ Haggerty: The Tulsa transfer has been outstanding this season, taking off as a floor spacer, shooting a career-best 42% en route to 22 points per game on 50% shooting from the field. At 6’3”, Haggerty has done it all for the Tigers this season as the team has been blitzing teams off the floor.
Temple
Jamal Mashburn: The New Mexico transfer has been enjoying the role of lead guard on his new team, averaging north of 20 points on 43% shooting from the field and a blistering 44% from beyond the arc.
Memphis vs. Temple Prediction and Pick
These teams profile somewhat similarly as each team plays at a fast pace and looks to push it in transition. However, I particularly like this matchup for Temple, who thrives in isolation situations with the likes of Mashburn providing self-creation to keep the offense afloat.
Both teams have been shooting lights out from the perimeter – Temple is shooting an insane 50% from three-point range in AAC play, while Memphis is a top 10 three-point shooting team over the balance of the season – but I fancy the Owls' chances of holding off the aggressive press of Memphis on its home floor with the likes of Mashburn anchoring a top 100 isolation scoring offense in terms of points per possession this season.
Further, the Memphis defense’s aggressive press leaves itself vulnerable to opponents’ grabbing second chances and getting to the free throw line. Temple is 11th in free throw rate this season as the team puts a ton of pressure on the rim with sound ball handling (top 100 in both two-point rate and turnover percentage).
Temple has been an elite transition defense, allowing less than one point per possession in transition, which can keep a lid on this high-octane Tigers offense that loves to operate in the open court.
With all these points available, I’ll grab the home underdog.
PICK: Temple +8.5
