Memphis vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 30
Memphis and Tulane will battle on Thursday night in a meeting between two teams at the top of the AAC standings.
The Green Wave have looked the part in AAC play, but will look for its best win of the season on Thursday night at home against a vaunted Memphis team. The Tigers have been paced by its elite defense in AAC play, will it hold up on the road as a considerable favorite?
Let’s get you set for this conference meeting with all the betting information you need!
Memphis vs. Tulane Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Memphis: -6.5 (-115)
- Tulane: +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -290
- Jazz: +235
Total: 224 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Memphis vs. Tulane How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 30th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Memphis Record: 16-4
- Tulane Record: 11-9
Memphis vs. Tulane Key Players to Watch
Memphis
PJ Haggerty: The Tulsa transfer has continued his elite play in AAC competition, posting a 61% effective field goal percentage as a threat to score from all three facets of the floor. The guard was at his best against UAB in the team’s most recent victory, scoring 23 points to go with nine assists and six rebounds.
Tulane
Rowan Brumbaugh: The Georgetown transfer has been playing his best ball of the season in AAC play, posting elite defense to go with much improved three-point shooting, up to nearly 43% from distance in league games. As he continues to play better, so does the Green Wave. He’ll be tasked with handling the aggressive Memphis ball pressure and keeping Tulane on track on offense.
Memphis vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
Tulane’s primary zone defense has given Memphis fits over the years in this matchup.
In Ron Hunter-led matchups, Tulane has won four of six meetings and has been fairly competitive in each matchup. The team has been able to give the Tigers fits with its ability to generate turnovers at a high clip and force contested jump shots.
I expect no different in this meeting as Memphis has been sloppy with the ball in AAC play, last in the league in conference turnover percentage, per KenPom, which can loom large against a Tulane team that is third in that metric on defense and ranks top third of the league in protecting the ball themselves. This can negate some of the shot volume edge that Memphis generates with its ability to generate turnovers, best in the AAC.
Further, look to the free throw line to play a big role in this one. The Tigers are shooting 67% as a team from the charity stripe and are sending the opponent to the free throw line a ton, ranking 11th in AAC opponent free throw rate.
Tulane is a capable free throw shooting team and living on the interior, shooting 57% on two’s in AAC play.
I’m buying into the Green Wave’s recent form in conference games, and I’ll grab the points on Thursday night as Memphis continues to be a vulnerable favorite in the conference.
PICK: Tulane +6.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.