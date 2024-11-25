Memphis vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
Tulane has emerged as a College Football Playoff contender as the team has blitzed the AAC this season, winning by an average margin of 31 points per game.
Can the Green Wave score another big win out of its BYE week and ahead of an AAC title game matchup against Army? The team hosts Memphis on Thanksgiving evening in what will prove to be another impressive win for Tulane in hopes of bolstering its CFP resume.
Here’s how to bet the standalone Thanksgiving matchup in college football.
Memphis vs. Tulane Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Memphis: +13.5 (-110)
- Tulane: -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Memphis: +365
- Tulane: -490
Total: 55.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Memphis vs. Tulane How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 28th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Memphis Record: 9-2
- Tulane Record: 9-2
Memphis vs. Tulane Key Players to Watch
Memphis
Seth Henigan: The senior is in line to clear the 3,000-yard mark in the regular season finale as he is at the helm of a talented Memphis offense. The Tigers have regularly been elite on that side of the ball with Hengian under center, but the team has lacked big-play ability this season, outside the top 60 in EPA/Pass and explosive pass rate.
Tulane
Darian Mensah: The freshman was named the starter for the Green Wave just before the season, and it has proved to be a wise decision for head coach Jon Summral as the team is second in the country in EPA/Pass. Mensah has a lively arm and a bevy of weapons to utilize as the team has been the most dominant team in the AAC.
Memphis vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
Tulane has been on a tear in AAC play on both sides of the ball, top 10 in EPA/Play on each side, but it’s worth noting that the team hasn’t faced the most difficult slate of conference opponents.
Memphis has been an underdog only once this season, so this is foreign territory for the Tigers, and I do believe that the unit has the firepower to at least put a scare into the Green Wave. The offense has been shaky at times, but the group does average nearly three points per drive on the season and ranks top 10 in turnovers lost.
With an efficient and balanced offense, the Tigers should be able to get points on the board, but I struggle to see the defense keeping a lid on this Green Wave offense.
Mensah and the Tulane passing offense have been on point for most of this season, gashing the opposition with deep passes, averaging nearly 10 yards per pass attempt, but the run game is also incredibly effective with Makhi Huges posting more than five yards per carry and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
I see each team trading scores before Tulane gets some timely stops at home, but this game goes over the total.
PICK: OVER 55.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.