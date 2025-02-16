Memphis vs. Wichita State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 16
The No. 14 Memphis Tigers are looking to get their hot streak alive on Sunday when they hit the road to take on the Wichita State Shockers.
Memphis is sitting with a 21-4 overall record and an 11-1 record in conference play. They've declared themselves kings of the AAC and as a result, are rightfully favored against a lowly Shockers squad. Winning is one thing, but great teams not only win, they cover the spread. Can Memphis do exactly that this afternoon?
Memphis vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Memphis -7.5 (-115)
- Wichita State +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Memphis -345
- Wichita State +270
Total: 150.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Memphis vs. Wichita State How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 16
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Charles Koch Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Memphis Record: 21-4
- Wichita State Record: 14-10
Memphis vs. Wichita State Key Players to Watch
Memphis
P.J. Haggerty: The Tigers' guard is fourth in the nation in points per game, averaging 21.5. On top of that, he's averaging 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, serving as a true game-changer for Memphis. If any team wants to beat the Tigers, they need to figure out how to slow down Haggerty.
Wichita State
Corey Washington: Corey Washington of Wichita State has proven to be its most complete player, scoring 13.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Creating second scoring chances through offensive rebounds is one way Wichita State can keep things close with Memphis and Washington will play a role in that.
Memphis vs. Wichita State Prediction and Pick
Wichita State simply doesn't have the offense to keep pace with Memphis. Heading into this game, the Tigers rank 47th in the country in effective field goal percentage while Wichita State comes in at 260th. It's also worth noting that Memphis' effective field goal percentage goes up a tick from 55.0% to 55.1% when playing on the road, so don't fade the Tigers because they're on the road today.
The Shockers keep most of their offense to two-point shots, ranking eighth in two-point shot rate. That should bode well for Memphis whose defensive strength is in the interior, keeping teams to shooting just 48.7% from two-point range.
I'm going to bet the Tigers to run away with this one, both winning and covering the spread.
Pick: Memphis -7.5 (-115 via FanDuel Sportsbook)
