Mercury vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, July 16 (Bet on Washington)
The Phoenix Mercury are looking to bounce back from a tough road loss on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun when they hit the road to play the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.
Washington has just six wins on the season, but it covered the spread in a loss on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces.
With Shakira Austin and Brittney Sykes hurt, the Mystics simply haven’t had enough offense in several games to keep pace. Meanwhile, Phoenix is hoping to remain healthy ahead of the Olympic break after listing four players as questionable (all played) on Sunday.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and a best bet for this WNBA morning matchup.
Mercury vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mercury -4 (-110)
- Mystics +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mercury: -180
- Mystics: +150
Total
- 169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mercury vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 16
- Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, WNBA League Pass
- Mercury record: 12-12
- Mystics record: 6-18
Mercury vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- Sug Sutton – out
- Charisma Osborne – out
Mystics Injury Report
- DiDi Richards – out
- Shakira Austin – out
- Brittney Sykes – out
- Karlie Samuelson – out
Mercury vs. Mystics Key Players to Watch
Phoenix Mercury
Kahleah Copper: Over her last five games, Copper has three games with 30 points or more, pushing her season average to 23.3 points per game on the season. The star guard has been huge for the Mercury this season, and she may have a bigger role with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner recently landing on the injury report despite suiting up against the Connecticut Sun.
Washington Mystics
Aaliyah Edwards: Washington’s first-round pick in the 2024 draft, Edwards is averaging 8.6 points, and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. With Shakira Austin banged up, Edwards has seen her role increase as the season has gone on, although she’s come off the bench in each of the last three games.
Mercury vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
Washington may be undervalued – especially at home – on Tuesday morning.
The Mercury are just 4-8 straight up on the road in the 2024 season, and it’s worth noting that Washington (4-6 in its last 10) has played much better basketball after starting winless through the first month plus of the season.
The Mystics improved to 8-3 against the spread at home with their cover on Sunday against the Aces, and I think the Mercury are a little vulnerable with some of the injuries they’ve been dealing with.
As talented as the Phoenix roster is, it barely has a better net rating (-2.0) than the Mystics (-2.2) over the last 10 games.
With Washington playing serviceable basketball at home – and covering at a high rate overall in 2024 (16-7-1 against the spread), I’ll take the points on Tuesday.
Pick: Mystics +4 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
