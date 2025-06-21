Mercury vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, June 21
The Phoenix Mercury are one of the hottest teams in the WNBA at the moment, as they’ve won four games in a row, including a victory over the defending champion New York Liberty on Thursday night.
Phoenix is one of two teams to take down the Liberty this season, and it did so on the second night of a back-to-back without star guard Kahleah Copper (injury management).
So, it’s no surprise that the Mercury are heavily favored on the road on Saturday against a Chicago Sky team that has just three wins in the 2025 season and ranks 12th out of 13 teams in point differential (-11.0) this season.
Angel Reese and the Sky have not beaten a team over .500 yet this season, and they are just 1-3 at home entering Saturday’s matinee matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Saturday’s action.
Mercury vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mercury -8 (-110)
- Sky +8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mercury: -360
- Sky: +285
Total
- 158 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mercury vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 21
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Mercury record: 10-4
- Sky record: 3-8
Mercury vs. Sky Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- Megan McConnell – out
- Lexi Held – out
Sky Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson – questionable
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Mercury vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Satou Sabally OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-138)
So far this season, Sabally is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game for the Mercury, and she’s been on a tear as of late on the glass.
Sabally has four straight games with nine or more boards, and she’s picked up at least eight rebounds in 10 of her 14 games. While the Sky are one of the best teams in the W in rebounding percentage, they’re also one of the worst shooting teams in the league.
So, they’re still allowing nearly 33 opponent rebounds per game. Sabally had eight boards in her first meeting with Chicago this season.
Mercury vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
The Sky don’t have the worst record in the WNBA, but they’ve been one of the worst teams by far, posting the No. 12 net rating (-14.1) in the league.
Not only that, but Chicago has struggled against the spread (4-7) despite being set as a major underdogs in a number of games.
The Mercury are just sixth in the W in net rating, but they’ve spent most of the season with Copper out of the lineup. I’d expect the star guard to play after sitting out the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday.
Phoenix’s strength is on the defensive end, as it ranks third in the WNBA in defensive rating and fourth in opponent points per game. The Sky? Well, they’re 12th in defensive rating and 10th in opponent points per game.
As long as Copper suits up, the Mercury should win their fifth game in a row. Phoenix is 8-6 against the number this season.
Pick: Mercury -8 (-110 at DraftKings)
