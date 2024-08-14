Mercury vs. Sky WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Aug. 15 (Trust Phoenix as Favorite)
The WNBA season resumes on Thursday night, and star rookie Angel Reese will be at the forefront of the action.
Reese and the Chicago Sky will host the Phoenix Mercury in a matchup that could have some major playoff implications since the Mercury currently hold the No. 6 seed and the Sky hold the No. 8 spot entering the home stretch of the regular season.
Phoenix has struggled a bit on the road, going 5-8 straight up, but oddsmakers have favored Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and company in this matchup.
Let’s break down the odds, injury reports and some key players to watch for Thursday’s return of the WNBA.
Mercury vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mercury -3
- Sky +3
Moneyline
- Mercury: -155
- Sky: +130
Total
- 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mercury vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video/Mercury Live
- Mercury record: 13-12
- Sky record: 10-14
Mercury vs. Sky Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- Charisma Osborne – day-to-day
- Sug Sutton – day-to-day
- Rebecca Allen – day-to-day
Sky Injury Report
- Elizabeth Williams – out
- Chennedy Carter – day-to-day
- Moriah Jefferson – day-to-day
Mercury vs. Sky Key Players to Watch
Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner: Fresh off of a gold medal run at the Olympics, Brittney Griner returns to finish out a strong 2024 WNBA season. She comes into this game averaging 18.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3.
Chicago Sky
Angel Reese: The No. 2 choice at the moment for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, Reese is looking to finish her All-Star campaign with a bang. She’s averaging 13.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field.
Mercury vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Even though the Sky are at home, that shouldn’t be a sign for bettors to wager on them and Reese.
So far this season, the Sky are just 4-8 straight up and 4-8 against the spread at home, and they’ve struggled mightily as underdogs as well, going 5-11 ATS.
The opposite can be said for the Mercury. While they’ve only won five games on the road, they’ve gone 7-6 against the spread in those games and they’re elite when favored in 2024, going 7-3 against the spread.
This is an interesting matchup, as the Sky no longer have Marina Mabrey – one of their best players – after they traded her to the Connecticut Sun ahead of the All-Star break.
I’m intrigued to see how this offense operates without her, and I think Phoenix matches up well with Reese down low since Griner is one of the best interior presences in the W.
I’ll gladly lay the points with Phoenix in the first game back from the break.
Pick: Mercury -3 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.