Mercury vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Sept. 17 (Can Phoenix Cover?)
The Phoenix Mercury are locked into a playoff spot entering Tuesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks, but they could still finish this season at .500 by winning out to end the regular season.
Phoenix is favored on the road in this matchup, but it is down multiple key players in Rebecca Allen, Charisma Osborne and Kahleah Copper. The loss of Copper – the team's leading scorer – is the biggest, but oddsmakers still think Phoenix can handle business against the WNBA’s worst team.
The Sparks have plenty of injury issues of their own, as Cameron Brink, Aaro McDonald, Layshia Clarendon and Lexie Brown all won’t suit up in this game.
Here’s a dive into the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mercury vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mercury -2.5 (-110)
- Sparks +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mercury: -142
- Sparks: +120
Total
- 160.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mercury vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Mercury record: 18-20
- Sparks record: 7-31
Mercury vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- Rebecca Allen – out
- Charisma Osborne – out
- Kahleah Copper – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Layshia Clarendon – out
- Aari McDonald – out
- Odyssey Sims – probable
- Cameron Brink – out
- Lexie Brown – out
Mercury vs. Sparks Key Players to Watch
Phoenix Mercury
Sophie Cunningham: With Kahleah Copper out tonight, Sophie Cunningham should have a bigger role after she scored 13 points in a win over the Sky in her last outing. A solid 3-point shooter, Cunningham is averaging 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3.
Los Angeles Sparks
Rickea Jackson: One of the more consistent rookies this season, Jackson is averaging 13.4 points per game, scoring 22 or more points in three of her last four contests. Since the Olympic break (13 games), Jackson is averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3.
Mercury vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Since the Olympic break, the Sparks have a net rating of -10.7, by far the worst mark in the WNBA.
That’s simply not going to get it done, especially since the Mercury will have Natasha Cloud, Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi still in action in this game.
Los Angeles has a great rookie scorer in Jackson, but outside of her and Dearica Hamby, there is very little proven offensive help on this Los Angeles roster.
The Sparks have dropped seven in a row and nine of their last 10.
Even with Copper out, the Mercury should win this game fairly easily.
Pick: Mercury -2.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.