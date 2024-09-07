Mercury vs. Storm WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Sept. 7 (Trust Seattle at Home)
Both the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury have clinched playoff spots, but they’re coming off losses on Thursday.
Seattle lost – but covered the spread – on the road against the No. 1-seeded New York Liberty, pushing them further back into the No. 5 spot in the standings.
Meanwhile, the Mercury were blown out by the Washington Mystics, and they’re looking like a longshot to overtake the Indiana Fever for the No. 6 seed.
Phoenix finds itself as an underdog on Saturday night, and it is just 7-10 straight up on the road in 2024. How should we bet on this standalone WNBA matchup?
Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mercury +4 (-110)
- Storm -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mercury: +170
- Storm: -205
Total
- 163 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mercury vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Mercury record: 17-18
- Storm record: 20-14
Mercury vs. Storm Injury Reports
Phoenix Mercury Injury Report
- Charisma Osborne – out
- Rebecca Allen – out
Seattle Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Mercury vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
Phoenix Mercury
Diana Taurasi: Arguably the greatest player in WNBA history, Taurasi, 42, is looking to lead the Mercury to a deep playoff run this season. Unfortunately, the Mercury have slipped to the No. 7 seed in the standings, and Taurasi is shooting just 27.9 percent from 3 since the Olympic break. The star guard is averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game over her last 10 contests.
Seattle Storm
Gabby Williams: Williams returned to the Storm on a new deal following the Olympic break. She showed out for France in the Olympics, and the forward has slotted right into the starting lineup for Seattle, averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in six games. Williams is coming off her best performance of the season, scoring 17 (on 8-for-13 shooting) while adding four boards and five dimes in a loss to the Liberty on Thursday.
Mercury vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
The Mercury come into this game with an 8-11 record against the spread as underdogs, and they’ve really struggled as of late, losing six of their last 10 games to fall behind Indiana in the standings.
Seattle has been a great home team in 2024, going 12-5 straight up, and it has to be excited to be back at home after a brutal road stretch where it played two games against the No. 2-seeded Connecticut Sun and one against the Liberty. Prior to that road trip, Seattle had the play the Liberty in Seattle.
So, it’s been a tough, tough stretch for Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd and company.
That’s why I’m buying low on the Storm, who upset the Sun in one game and covered the spread against New York on Thursday.
Phoenix ranks just 10th in the WNBA in road net rating, and both of these teams have struggled out of the Olympic break, ranking in the bottom half of the W in net rating.
Given Seattle’s tougher schedule, I think it may be undervalued against a Phoenix team that was blown out by a non-playoff team in Washington on Thursday.
Pick: Storm -4 (-110)
