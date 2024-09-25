Mets vs. Braves Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Sept. 25 (Trust Chris Sale)
The Atlanta Braves are alive!
A huge win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night pulled the Braves to within half a game of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third wild card spot in the NL and just one game back of the Mets for the second spot.
There are still five games to play, but the Braves could potentially control their own destiny if they sweep this series against the Mets.
Luckily for Atlanta, ace Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA) is on the mound on Wednesday, leading to the Braves being set as a sizable home favorites.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this matchup.
Mets vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-142)
- Braves -1.5 (+120)
Moneyline
- Mets: +150
- Braves: -180
Total
- 7.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Mets vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- New York: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA)
- Atlanta: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)
Mets vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Time: 7:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports South, SNY
- Mers record: 87-70
- Braves record: 86-71
Mets vs. Braves Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
David Peterson: It’s been a great season for Peterson, but he’s come back to earth a bit over the last month, posting a 4.15 ERA while allowing 26 hits in 21.2 innings of work in September. The lefty still has led the Mets to an impressive 14-6 record in his outings.
Atlanta Braves
Michael Harris II: The Braves outfielder completely changed Tuesday night’s game, going 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs. Can he stay hot in a lefty-lefty matchup on Wednesday night?
Mets vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Atlanta is 22-7 straight up when Sale is on the mound this season, and he held the Mets to just two runs across 7.1 innings in a 3-2 loss earlier this season.
While Peterson has led the Mets to a ton of wins in 2024, he has a FIP (3.76) nearly a run higher than his ERA, and he’s gotten knocked around a few times over his last four starts.
Not only that, but the Braves tagged Peterson for four runs in five innings in a 9-2 win earlier this season.
As good as the Mets have been to jump into the second wild card spot in the NL, I can’t bet on them against Sale given his dominance in 2024.
Pick: Braves Moneyline (-180)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.