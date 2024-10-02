Mets vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for NL Wild Card Game 2 (Back the Mets)
The New York Mets offense continues to rake.
New York scored eight runs against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card, winning decisively – 8-4 – to move one win away from advancing to the NLDS.
Milwaukee dominated the Mets in the regular season, going 5-1, but it now has its back against the wall with Frankie Montas (4.84 ERA) set to take the mound in Game 2.
After dramatically making the playoffs with a win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday, the Mets weathered a crazy travel schedule to take Game 1.
This team has some “team of destiny” vibes going right now, and oddsmakers seem to agree. They’ve set the Mets as slight favorites for Game 2.
Mets vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+150)
- Brewers +1.5 (-180)
Moneyline
- Mets: -112
- Brewers: -108
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Mets vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Frankie Montas (7-11, 4.84 ERA)
Mets vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Time: 7:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Mets lead 1-0
Mets vs. Brewers Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Sean Manaea: One of New York’s best pitchers all season long, Manaea has a chance to slam the door on the Brewers in Game 2. The Mets went an insane 23-9 when Manaea was on the mound this season, and he posted a 3.47 ERA in the process. The problem? Milwaukee tagged Manaea for six runs (five earned) over the weekend.
Milwaukee Brewers
Brice Turang: Even though Milwaukee didn’t win Game 1, Turang was great out of the leadoff spot, picking up three hits and scoring two runs on Tuesday. The second baseman has elite speed, and the Brewers need him to get things going again at the top of the order in Game 2.
Mets vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
I’m going to ride this Mets train while it remains on the tracks.
New York’s offense was sixth in runs scored over the last 30 days of the regular season, and that’s carried into the playoffs with yesterday’s eight-run, seven-hit, five-walk showing.
Now, the Mets get to rally behind Manaea, who has been dominant for them when it comes to wins and losses in 2024. New York has won 71.8 percent of Manaea’s starts, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 26 of his 32 outings.
Even though Milwaukee got to Manaea over the weekend, I’m still willing to back him in this matchup.
Montas has not been great in 2024 – hence the 4.84 ERA – and he has a 4.55 ERA in 11 starts since being acquired by the Brewers ahead of the trade deadline.
Milwaukee is also just 13-15 as a home underdog this season while the Mets are 23-16 as road favorites. I’ll trust New York to advance on Wednesday night.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-112)
