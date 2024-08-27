Mets vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 27 (How to Bet Total)
The New York Mets are sitting on the outside of the NL wild card race entering Tuesday’s matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona holds the No. 1 wild card spot in the National League, seven games ahead of the Mets, but it isn’t favored by much in a battle of two left-handed pitchers on Tuesday night.
Arizona enters this game on a six-game winning streak, and it’s in the mix for the NL West crown if the Los Angeles Dodgers stumble over the final month of the regular season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Tuesday’s contest.
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+154)
- D-Backs +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Mets: -108
- D-Backs: -112
Total
- 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- New York: Sean Manaea (9-5, 3.48 ERA)
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 3.94 ERA)
Mets vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY
- Mets record: 68-63
- D-Backs record: 75-56
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Sean Manaea: The Mets lefty has been great in the 2024 season, leading the Mets to a 17-8 record in his 25 starts. He’s thrown seven or more innings in three of his four starts this month, posting a 2.61 ERA over his last five outings.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Eduardo Rodriguez: E-Rod is set to make his fourth start of the 2024 season, and he’s coming off 5.1 innings of one-run ball. The D-Backs are a perfect 3-0 in his starts this season, but he has given up 16 hits and four walks in three outings. Can the Mets finally hand him a loss on Tuesday?
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Even though both of these teams have played well when these pitchers are on the mound, I think we’re in line for a high-scoring affair on Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks and Mets both rank in the top four in Major League Baseball in OPS against left-handed pitching this season, and the D-Backs lead Major League Baseball in runs per game at 5.35.
Manaea has pitched pretty well for all of 2024, but Rodriguez is far from a sure thing, posting a 1.25 WHIP and 4.17 FIP in three starts. Could the Mets get to him in this outing?
Even if they don't, the bullpens for both of these teams are in the middle of the pack when it comes to ERA, sitting at 4.09 (Arizona) and 4.05 (New York).
I wouldn’t be shocked to see these offenses push this total with the starters in the game given their strength against lefties, but the bullpens are far from a sure thing later on Tuesday.
Give me the OVER in this key matchup for the NL wild card race.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.