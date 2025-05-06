Mets vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 6
The New York Mets have a three-game lead on the NL East at 23-13 and captured their first win of their three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night and the Diamondbacks will try to get back in the win column to avoid falling back to .500 on the season.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+146)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline
- Mets -106
- Diamondbacks -110
Total
- 9 (Over -118/Under -104)
Mets vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 6
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): Dbacks.TV, SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Mets Record: 23-13
- Diamondbacks Record: 18-17
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- New York: David Peterson, LHP (2-1, 3.06 ERA)
- Arizona: Zac Gallen, RHP (2-4, 4.93 ERA)
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Best Prop Bet
- David Peterson OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-155) via DraftKings
The Diamondbacks have done a fantastic job of drawing walks this season. They have the second-highest walk rate in the Majors this season, drawing a walk on 10.4% of their plate appearances. David Peterson has walked just 2.5 batters per game this season, but based on his 3.4 walks per nine innings mark from a year ago, I'm willing to bet on some regression from him in this area.
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
The Mets' offense has been red-hot lately, ranking second in OPS at .840 over the past two weeks. Tonight, they get to face a struggling Zac Gallen, who has a 4.93 ERA and a 1.304 WHIP on the season.
Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will have to face a lefty in David Peterson. They've struggled at times against lefties in 2025, ranking 16th in OPS against left-handed pitchers.
One of the biggest issues for the Diamondbacks this season has been their bullpen. They rank 24th in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 4.55, meaning even if Gallen can survive his start, the Mets' hot offense is always going to be live to put up some late runs.
I'll back the Mets tonight.
Pick: Mets -106
