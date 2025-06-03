Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 3
The New York Mets got the better of the Los Angeles Dodgers in extra innings in their series-opener on Monday night and now the two teams will face each other again in Game 2 on Tuesday night.
Both teams are leading their respective divisions, but not by enough to feel comfortable. The Mets have a 1.5 game lead on the Phillies and the Dodgers have a one game lead on the Padres.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this Tuesday night duel.
Mets vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-156)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Mets +120
- Dodgers -142
Total
- Over 9 (-120)
- Under 9 (-102)
Mets vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Tylor Megill, RHP (4-4, 3.52 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw, LHP (0-0, 4.91 ERA)
Mets vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, SNY, TBS, TBS (out-of-market only)
- Mets Record: 38-22
- Dodgers Record: 36-24
Mets vs. Dodgers Best Prop Bet
- Clayton Kershaw UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+128) via FanDuel
Clayton Kershaw's strikeout numbers have fallen off a cliff this season. he has failed to reach four strikeouts in his first three starts of 2025 and when you compare his numbers the past few years, it makes sense. His strikeouts per nine innings was 10.7 in 2021, then 9.8 in 2022, 9.4 in 2023, 7.2 last year, and no 4.9 in 2025. Tonight, he'll face a Mets team that has struck out on just 20.5% of plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season, the sixth-lowest mark in the Majors.
Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I have some significant concerns surrounding the Mets' offense heading into this game. They rank just 14th in OPS over the past 30 days and 12th in OPS over the past two weeks. Now, they have to face the best offense in baseball in the Dodgers.
Tylor Megill also comes into this start with some struggles of late, allowing 4+ earned run in three of his last five starts. Things won't get easier for him against this Dodgers lineup.
While I don't have faith in Kershaw to rack up many strikeouts, he has shown an ability to get batters out, allowing just one earned run in 5.0 innings pitched in his last start. At the end of the day, that's all that matters. Give me the Dodgers to win as home favorites.
Pick: Dodgers -142 via FanDuel
