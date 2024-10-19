Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for NLCS Game 6
The Mets extended its season on Friday by beating the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS.
The two teams continue play in Los Angeles for Game 6 with a spot in the World Series on the line. The Dodgers enter as considerable favorites to advance on Sunday night despite a bullpen game that manager Dave Roberts will try to navigate against a dangerous Mets lineup.
Here's everything you need to bet on Game 6.
Mets vs. Dodgers Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Mets: +1.5 (-166)
- Dodgers: -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline
- Mets: +120
- Dodgers: -142
Total: 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mets vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 20th
- Game Time: 8:09 PM EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Dodgers Lead 3-2
Mets vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
New York Mets: Sean Manaea (2-0, 2.65 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers: TBD
Mets vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Pete Alonso: Alonso broke out of his mini slump to jumpstart the Mets Game 5 win, crushing a three-run home run in the first inning that led to a 12-6 season extending victory. Can the Mets potent power hitter find his form in the final games of this series to propel the Mets to a Game 7?
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: After a quiet start to the series, Ohtani has made his presence felt over the last three games. Ohtani has four hits in 11 at bats and has drawn five walks with a pair of home runs and four runs batted in. The Mets are wary of pitching to Ohtani, and when they have, he’s made them pay.
Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers are going to deploy a bullpen game in the potential series clinching affair, but the edge lies with the Mets in this one, who will send out its best pitcher in the postseason Manaea to handle the LA lineup.
Manaea has been stellar in three postseason starts, pitching to a 2.65 ERA while allowing no more than two earned runs in at least five innings of work. In Game 2 against the Dodgers, Manaea pitched five strong innings with seven strikeouts, allowing only two earned runs.
While the Dodgers were able to amass a 3-1 series lead, the gap between teams has not been that large. Los Angeles hit significantly better with runners in scoring position in Game 3 and Game 4 before the Mets bats came alive in Game 5 to extend the series.
Los Angeles has the lineup edge, but not the pitching advantage, as the team is going to try and patch together a quality start from several arms to keep the Mets from forcing Game 7. However, like in Game 2, I believe the Dodgers won’t find the answers when it goes to the bullpen for all nine innings.
I’ll take the plus money price on the Mets with a similar set up to Game 2 as the team can pounce on LA’s bullpen to extend the series.
PICK: Mets +120
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.