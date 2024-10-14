Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for NLCS Game 2 (Trust Sean Manaea?)
The Los Angeles Dodgers got off to a fast start in the NLCS on Sunday, blanking the New York Mets in a 9-0 win at home.
Los Angeles’ big guns got the job done as Shohei Ohtani picked up two hits, two runs and an RBI and Mookie Betts drove in three runs in the win. As a team, the Dodgers picked up nine hits and seven walks against the New York pitching staff, which will try to rebound in Game 2 on Monday.
The Mets will have Sean Manaea on the mound in this one – a good sign since they went 23-9 in his starts in the regular season and are 1-1 in his outings this postseason.
He’ll face Dodgers opener Ryan Brasier, as Los Angeles is choosing to go with a bullpen game in Game 2.
So far this postseason, the Los Angeles bullpen has a 2.05 ERA – the second best mark amongst remaining teams (the New York Yankees are at 0.00).
Oddsmakers have favored the Dodgers at home in this one to take a 2-0 series lead, but can the Mets work some more of their postseason magic to even the series?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Game 2 of the NLCS.
Mets vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-180)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Mets: +124
- Dodgers: -148
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mets vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Ryan Brasier (1-0, 3.54 ERA)
Mets vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 14
- Time: 4:08 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX/FS1
- Series: Dodgers lead 1-0
Mets vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Sean Manaea: Manaea was lights out in the NLDS, pitching seven innings of one-run, three-hit ball against the Philadelphia Phillies in a 7-2 Mets win. Now, he’ll take on the Dodgers for the first time since April when he allowed two runs to them across five innings. New York is 24-10 overall when Manaea is on the mound this season.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts: After a slow start to the postseason, Betts has really picked things up as of late. He only had one hit in Game 1, but he drove in three runs in the Dodgers’ 9-0 victory. Over his last four games, Bettis is 5-for-16 with four runs scored, six runs batted in and a pair of homers for Los Angeles.
Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
On Sunday, I bet the OVER in the in Game 1, and luckily Los Angeles put up enough runs on its own to clear the total of eight.
I’m not so sure we’ll see the same result in Game 2.
Manaea has arguably been the Mets’ best starting pitcher this season, and he could be in a favorable matchup against a Dodgers team that has a .659 OPS this postseason against lefties and features several key lefty hitters (Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy) in its lineup.
New York’s offense wasn’t able to get going in Game 1, but it’s possible a bullpen game could jump start the Mets, as the Dodgers are going to be counting on several pitchers to fare well to get a win on Monday.
Los Angeles used Brasier as an opener in Game 4 of the NLDS and blanked the San Diego Padres, but how many more games can we expect this Los Angeles staff to go scoreless?
The Dodgers have not allowed a run over their last three games, and I’ll bet on them regressing slightly back to the mean in Game 2.
Manaea should help the Mets improve on their insane record (24-10) when he starts in 2024.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (+124)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
