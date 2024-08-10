Mets vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Saturday, Aug. 10 (Mets Primed to Upset?)
The New York Mets have been rolling as of late to get into second place in the NL East, and now they’re looking to pick up an upset win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
Seattle is tied with the Houston Astros in first place in the NL West, and it has Logan Gilbert on the mound in this one as it looks to win a third straight game.
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Saturday’s action.
Mets vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-205)
- Mariners -1.5 (+170)
Moneyline
- Mets: +110
- Mariners: -130
Total
- 7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mets vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- New York: Sean Manaea (8-4, 3.30 ERA)
- Seattle: Logan Gilbert (6-8, 3.05 ERA)
Mets vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 10
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, Root Sports Northwest
- Mets record: 61-55
- Mariners record: 61-56
Mets vs. Mariners Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Sean Manaea: Over his last three starts, Manaea has allowed just two total runs, pitching back-to-back starts with seven innings and no earned runs, allowing just eight hits. The lefty has a 3.30 ERA on the season, and the Mets are an impressive 15-7 in his 22 starts.
Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert: Gilbert has been solid this season, posting a 3.05 ERA, but the Mariners have lost his last four outings. Overall, they are just 11-12 straight up when he’s on the bump, which is a testament to how bad the Seattle offense (28th in OPS) has been this season.
Mets vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
The Mets are live to upset the Mariners in this one with Manaea on the mound.
He’s been lights out over his last two games, and the Mets are dominant in his starts this season, going 15-7 straight up.
Meanwhile the Mariners have struggled in Gilbert’s recent starts, dropping four games in a row, and falling to 11-12 in his starts in 2024.
The Mariners are down 28th in MLB in OPS, and their offense has let them down all season.
I’ll bet on the Mets to pull off a short moneyline upset in this one.
Pick: New York Mets Moneyline (+110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
