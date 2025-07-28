SI

Mets vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 28

Sean Treppedi

Dylan Cease's home dominance presents a challenge to the blazing Mets at a low-scoring ballpark.
The New York Mets roll into San Diego riding a seven-game winning streak, finally living up to their roster on paper with timely hitting and a red-hot bullpen. 

The Padres, still clinging to a Wild Card spot, have steadied themselves by splitting with the Cardinals and leaning on elite bullpen production to stay in the playoff mix. 

Frankie Montas (3-1, 4.62 ERA) gets the ball for New York after an uneven five-hit, five-strikeout outing against the Angels. 

He’ll face Dylan Cease (3-10, 4.59 ERA), who’s been far sharper at Petco Park and enters with an ERA under 3.50 at home this season.

Here’s my analysis on a player prop and prediction for the opener in San Diego.

Mets vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Run Line

  • Mets -1.5 (-192)
  • Padres +1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

  • Mets (+110)
  • Padres (-130)

Total

  • Over 8 (-106)
  • Under 8 (-114)

Mets vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

  • Mets: Frankie Montas (3-1, 4.62 ERA)
  • Padres: Dylan Cease (3-10, 4.59 ERA)

Mets vs. Padres How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, July 28, 2025
  • Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Petco Park
  • How to Watch (TV): SNY, Padres TV Network
  • Mets Record: 62-44
  • Padres Record: 57-49

Mets vs. Padres Prop Bet

  • Xander Bogaerts Home Run (+750 at FanDuel)

Bogaerts isn’t the hitter he used to be, but he has gone deep in two of his last eight games, and he’ll face Montas Monday, who owns a .289 expected batting average against and has struggled to keep the ball in the yard this year with a 4.82 xERA.

Montas has also allowed a home run in back-to-back starts and has been far shakier on the road, with a 7.00 ERA in two away outings this season. Bogaerts, meanwhile, shows improved launch angle and barrel rate on FanGraphs. 

Mets vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

The Mets are cruising, but I like San Diego to break the streak at home given pitching edges and the more defensively prone Petco Park. Cease has been a different pitcher at Petco, posting a 3.48 ERA across nine home starts. Meanwhile, Montas continues to allow too much hard contact, entering with a 4.82 xERA that underscores his volatility and potential regression.

The Padres have the edge in bullpen form too — their relievers own a league-best 1.96 ERA over the past 30 days, while the Mets’ bullpen has regressed to a 4.53 mark in the same stretch per FanGraphs. 

Pick: Padres (-108 at FanDuel)

SEAN TREPPEDI

Sean is a writer for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has written and edited sports betting and sports news editorial for the New York Post, Newsweek, Action Network, Philadelphia Inquirer, Chicago Tribune, and Athlon Sports. Sean lives in the New York City area and primarily focuses on pinpointing market value across the NFL, MLB, NHL, and college football.

