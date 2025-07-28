Mets vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 28
The New York Mets roll into San Diego riding a seven-game winning streak, finally living up to their roster on paper with timely hitting and a red-hot bullpen.
The Padres, still clinging to a Wild Card spot, have steadied themselves by splitting with the Cardinals and leaning on elite bullpen production to stay in the playoff mix.
Frankie Montas (3-1, 4.62 ERA) gets the ball for New York after an uneven five-hit, five-strikeout outing against the Angels.
He’ll face Dylan Cease (3-10, 4.59 ERA), who’s been far sharper at Petco Park and enters with an ERA under 3.50 at home this season.
Here’s my analysis on a player prop and prediction for the opener in San Diego.
Mets vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (-192)
- Padres +1.5 (+158)
Moneyline
- Mets (+110)
- Padres (-130)
Total
- Over 8 (-106)
- Under 8 (-114)
Mets vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Frankie Montas (3-1, 4.62 ERA)
- Padres: Dylan Cease (3-10, 4.59 ERA)
Mets vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 28, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, Padres TV Network
- Mets Record: 62-44
- Padres Record: 57-49
Mets vs. Padres Prop Bet
- Xander Bogaerts Home Run (+750 at FanDuel)
Bogaerts isn’t the hitter he used to be, but he has gone deep in two of his last eight games, and he’ll face Montas Monday, who owns a .289 expected batting average against and has struggled to keep the ball in the yard this year with a 4.82 xERA.
Montas has also allowed a home run in back-to-back starts and has been far shakier on the road, with a 7.00 ERA in two away outings this season. Bogaerts, meanwhile, shows improved launch angle and barrel rate on FanGraphs.
Mets vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
The Mets are cruising, but I like San Diego to break the streak at home given pitching edges and the more defensively prone Petco Park. Cease has been a different pitcher at Petco, posting a 3.48 ERA across nine home starts. Meanwhile, Montas continues to allow too much hard contact, entering with a 4.82 xERA that underscores his volatility and potential regression.
The Padres have the edge in bullpen form too — their relievers own a league-best 1.96 ERA over the past 30 days, while the Mets’ bullpen has regressed to a 4.53 mark in the same stretch per FanGraphs.
Pick: Padres (-108 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
