Mets vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for NLDS Game 1
The New York Mets padded their case for being a team of destiny on Thursday night, coming from behind in the ninth inning, taking the lead over the Milwaukee Brewers on a Pete Alonso three-run home run.
As a result, the Mets advanced to the NLDS to take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 is set to take place late afternoon on Saturday with the Phillies trying to advance to the NLCS for the third-straight season.
If you want to bet on this series opener, you've come to the right place. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game and then I'll give you my pick.
Mets vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-146)
- Phillies -1.5 (+122)
Moneyline
- Mets +150
- Phillies -178
Total
- OVER 7 (-118)
- UNDER 7 (-104)
Mets vs. Phillies Game 1 Starting Pitchers
- New York: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA)
Mets vs. Phillies Game 1 How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 5
- Time: 4:08 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Mets record: 89-73
- Phillies record: 95-67
Mets vs. Phillies Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Jose Iglesias: Jose Iglesias has been red-hot since the start of September. He boasts an eye-popping .371 batting average in that time frame and has played a pivotal role in helping the Mets get to the spot they're in. If he can keep that going in this series, the Mets are going to be in a great spot to win.
Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler: The Phillies' ace looks to give the team a 1-0 series lead by pitching a gem tonight. He has just one start against the Mets this season and it occurred just two weeks ago. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs in 7.0 innings and it resulted in a 2-1 win for the Mets. He'll look to sharpen up against the Mets this time around.
Mets vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Top seeds have struggled in the MLB Playoffs since the start of the new format and while there can be a "rest vs. rust" argument to be made, sometimes it's just about the team that comes into the postseason with the momentum.
That's a big reason why I'm backing the Mets to start with a win. The Phillies may be the better team across the board, but the numbers are close enough for me to know that New York is a live 'dog in this spot.
One of the biggest weaknesses of the Mets is their bullpen, which ranked 17th in bullpen ERA this regular season. With that in mind, bad bullpens can be hidden in the playoffs and we've seen several teams over the past number of years make deep runs without a good bullpen with last year's World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, being a perfect example of that.
The Mets have the offense and defense to upset the Phillies in Game 1. There's plenty of value on them at +150.
Pick: Mets +150
