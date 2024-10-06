Mets vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for NLDS Game 2 (Does Philly Bounce Back?)
The New York Mets did it again.
New York rallied for five runs in the eighth inning on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies to steal a matchup on the road and take home-field advantage in the series.
Now, New York has a chance to put the Phillies’ backs against the wall in Game 2, and it’ll have Luis Severino on the mound to do it.
Severino pitched well in the wild card against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four runs (three earned) across six innings of work in an 8-4 win.
With the Mets playing like the hottest team in baseball for quite some time, oddsmakers have set them as slight dogs in Game 2 – which is impressive since Philadelphia had such a strong regular season record at home.
Let’s break down the odds, pitching matchup, players to watch and more for Game 2 of the NLDS.
Mets vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-166)
- Phillies -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Mets: +124
- Phillies: -148
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Mets vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- New York: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.32 ERA)
Mets vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 4:08 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Series: Mets lead 1-0
Mets vs. Phillies Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Pete Alonso: The hero in the wild card against the Milwaukee Brewers, Alonso drove in another run in Game 1 on a sacrifice fly. In his career against Sanchez, Alonso is 4-for-18 with one homer and seven strikeouts.
Philadelphia Phillies
Cristopher Sanchez: This will be just the second postseason appearance of Sanchez’s career. He started one game in the Phillies’ postseason run in 2023, lasting 2.1 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up two hits, and two runs (one earned) in a loss. Sanchez closed out the regular season in the 2024 strong, posting a 3.25 ERA over the last two months (10 starts).
Mets vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
While the Mets have a “team of destiny” vibe going with all of these come-from-behind wins, this is a tough matchup for them – or at least it has been so far in 2024.
Sanchez made two starts against New York in September, leading the Phillies to wins in both games while allowing just nine hits and three earned runs across 12.0 innings of work.
Now, Severino was good against the Phillies as well, allowing just six runs across two September outings, but he’s now allowed at least three runs in his last four appearances, which could be an issue if the Mets are planning on coming from behind yet again.
Philly was dominant at home in the regular season (54-27), and it also went 18-13 straight up when Sanchez was on the bump.
I’ll take a chance on the Phillies evening this series before it shifts to New York.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-148)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
