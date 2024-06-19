Mets vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, June 19
The New York Mets are the hottest team in baseball, going 11-2 in their last 13 games, and now have a chance to complete a three-game series sweep against the Texas Rangers. After being in the basement of the National League standings for most of the season, they suddenly find themselves just a half-game back from a wild card spot.
Can they get another win tonight and keep their hot streak alive? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Mets vs. Rangers odds, spread, and total
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run line:
- Mets -1.5 (+150)
- Rangers +1.5 (-180)
Moneyline:
- Mets -110
- Rangers -110
Total:
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Mets vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.11 ERA)
- Texas: Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.19 ERA)
Mets vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 19
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Southwest, SNY
- Mets record: 35-37
- Rangers record: 33-40
Mets vs. Rangers Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Francisco Lindor: The Mets shortstop continues to be one of the most underrated players in Major League Baseball. He's batting an impressive .280 on the season with a WAR of 2.2. He's the heart and soul of this Mets team and a big reason for their current hot streak.
Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney: The Rangers pitcher has been better than his 2-8 record indicates, but he's coming off two straight starts where he's allowed three earned runs. He needs to find a way to get back on track tonight.
Mets vs. Rangers prediction and pick
The Mets recent hot streak isn't just a fluke, their offense has been on fire of late. They lead all of Major League Baseball in OPS over the past 30 days at .797 while also scoring the sixth most runs with 135.
Meanwhile, the Rangers are dead last in OPS over the same time frame at .618.
So, it's really that simple. This game is a meeting between the best offense in baseball over the past month and the worst. We shouldn't hesitate in betting on the Mets to complete the series sweep tonight.
Pick: Mets -110
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!