Mets vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 20
The New York Mets have entered a bit of a slump, going 1-4 in their last five games, including a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
They'll continue their interleague series at Fenway tonight in a game that gives the Red Sox a chance to return to .500 on the season.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets.
Mets vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+126)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline
- Mets -132
- Red Sox +112
Total
- 9 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mets vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 20
- Game Time: 6:45 PM EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, SNY, TBS (out-of-market only)
- Mets Record: 29-19
- Red Sox Record: 24-25
Mets vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- New York: Clay Holmes, RHP (5-2, 3.14 ERA)
- Boston: To Be Announced
Mets vs. Red Sox Best Prop Bet
- Clay Holmes under 1.5 Walks Allowed (+145) via DraftKings
The Red Sox have been increasingly aggressive at the plate of late. Over the past 14 days, they've only been able to draw a walk on 6.5% of their plate appearances, the third-lowest rate in the Majors in that time frame. Tonight, they'll face Mets starter Clay Holmes, who has allowed 2+ walks in just one of his last four starts.
Mets vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
The Mets' recent slump hasn't been a fluke, their offense has struggled mightily lately. Over the past two weeks, the Mets have an OPS of .688, which ranks 22nd in the Majors in that time frame. The Red Sox, on the other hand, have trended in the opposite direction and have an OPS of .740 in that same time frame.
Every team goes through a couple of slumps each baseball season, even the best teams in the Majors have their occasional struggles. Signs point toward this being one of those stretches for the Mets, and I don't think tonight is when they begin to turn things around.
I'll bet on the Red Sox as home underdogs as they try to get back to .500 on the season.
Pick: Red Sox +112
