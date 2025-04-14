SI

Mets vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 14

Iain MacMillan

The Mets are road underdogs to the Twins on Monday night.
The New York Mets have gone 8-2 since starting the season 2-3 and are now 10-5 and in first place in the NL East. They'll now head to Minnesota to take on the Twins in an interleague series.

The Twins have had a complete opposite start to the season, sitting at 5-11 through their first 16 games. Despite the difference in records, the Twins are set as favorites tonight. Let's dive into it.

Mets vs. Twins Odds, Spread, and Total

Run Line

  • Mets -1.5 (+164)
  • Twins +1.5 (-198)

Moneyline

  • Mets +100
  • Twins -120

Total

  • 8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Mets vs. Twins How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, April 14
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM EST
  • Venue: Target Field
  • How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, SNY
  • Mets Record: 10-5
  • Twins Record: 5-11

Mets vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

  • New York: Clay Holmes, RHP - (1-1, 4.30 ERA)
  • Minnesota: Joe Ryan, RHP - (1-1, 2.65 ERA)

Mets vs. Twins Best Prop Bet

  • Joe Ryan UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-160) via DraftKings

The Mets enter this series with the fifth-lowest strikeout rate in the Majors, striking out on just 19.7% of their plate appearances. That could lead to Joe Ryan struggling in the strikeout department. He has yet to reach seven strikeouts in a start this season and I don't envision him hitting that mark tonight.

Mets vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I think the play to make is the UNDER. The Mets lead the Majors in ERA this season at 2.30 and Joe Ryan has been fantastic for the Mets, sporting a 2.65 ERA through his first three starts.

Offensively, the Mets have struggled offensively more than you may think. They're 24th in batting average at just .215 and 20th in OPS. The Twins' offense has been even worse, ranking 26th in both of those categories.

Let's ride the great pitching for both teams and bet on this being a low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-118) via DraftKings

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

