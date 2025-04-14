Mets vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 14
The New York Mets have gone 8-2 since starting the season 2-3 and are now 10-5 and in first place in the NL East. They'll now head to Minnesota to take on the Twins in an interleague series.
The Twins have had a complete opposite start to the season, sitting at 5-11 through their first 16 games. Despite the difference in records, the Twins are set as favorites tonight. Let's dive into it.
Mets vs. Twins Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+164)
- Twins +1.5 (-198)
Moneyline
- Mets +100
- Twins -120
Total
- 8 (Over -102/Under -118)
Mets vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 14
- Game Time: 7:40 PM EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, SNY
- Mets Record: 10-5
- Twins Record: 5-11
Mets vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- New York: Clay Holmes, RHP - (1-1, 4.30 ERA)
- Minnesota: Joe Ryan, RHP - (1-1, 2.65 ERA)
Mets vs. Twins Best Prop Bet
- Joe Ryan UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-160) via DraftKings
The Mets enter this series with the fifth-lowest strikeout rate in the Majors, striking out on just 19.7% of their plate appearances. That could lead to Joe Ryan struggling in the strikeout department. He has yet to reach seven strikeouts in a start this season and I don't envision him hitting that mark tonight.
Mets vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I think the play to make is the UNDER. The Mets lead the Majors in ERA this season at 2.30 and Joe Ryan has been fantastic for the Mets, sporting a 2.65 ERA through his first three starts.
Offensively, the Mets have struggled offensively more than you may think. They're 24th in batting average at just .215 and 20th in OPS. The Twins' offense has been even worse, ranking 26th in both of those categories.
Let's ride the great pitching for both teams and bet on this being a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-118) via DraftKings
