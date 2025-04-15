Mets vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15
The Mets hold the top spot in the NL East and took down the Minnesota Twins in the first game of their interleague series.
Game two of the three-game set is scheduled for Tuesday night, and if you're looking to bet on it, you've come to the right place. Let's dive into the betting odds and my favorite wagers for tonight's matchup.
Mets vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+150)
- Twins +1.5 (-180)
Moneyline
- Mets -112
- Twins -108
Total
- 8 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mets vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 15
- Game Time: 7:40 PM EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, KMSP
- Mets Record: 11-5
- Twins Record: 5-12
Mets vs Twins Probable Pitchers
- New York: Tylor Megill, RHP - (2-1, 0.63 ERA)
- Minnesota: Bailey Ober, RHP - (0-1 , 7.11 ERA)
Mets vs. Twins Best Prop Bet
- Bailey Ober UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-108) via FanDuel
Bailey Ober hasn't reached six strikeouts yet this season, but his strikeout total is set at 5.5 for a game against a Mets team that is notorious for showing plate discipline. So far this season, they have struck out on just 20.3% of their plate appearances, the sixth-fewest in the Majors. I'll take the UNDER on Ober's strikeout total.
Mets vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
I'm going to make a bit of a unique bet for this interleague matchup. I'm going to take the UNDER on the Twins' team total of 3.5 at +102.
Tylor Megill has been fantastic through his first three starts, allowing just one earned run through a combined 14.1 innings pitched. Now, he gets to face a Twins team that has struggled to make contact. They have a batting average of just .203 while scoring only 3.29 points per game, the fourth-fewest in MLB.
A hot pitcher taking on a cold offense is a recipe for a team to fail to reach four runs.
Pick: Twins Team Total UNDER 3.5 (+102) via FanDuel
