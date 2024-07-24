Mets vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 24 (Do Yankees Finally Win?)
The New York Mets took the opening game of the Subway Series on Tuesday night, moving to 3-0 against the New York Yankees on the season.
Can the Yanks finally get a win on Wednesday?
The Bronx Bombers are favored in this matchup with Gerrit Cole on the mound, but the Yankees’ offense was stuck in mud once again on Tuesday, mustering just two runs while the Mets pitched around Aaron Judge (four walks).
New York has another lefty – Sean Manaea – on the bump in this one, and he held the Yankees scoreless across five innings earlier in 2024.
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for the final matchup of the Subway Series.
Mets vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-155)
- Yankees -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Mets: +142
- Yankees: -170
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mets vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Sean Manaea (6-4, 3.73 ERA)
- Yankees: Gerrit Cole (3-1, 4.60 ERA)
Mets vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 24
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Mets record: 52-48
- Yankees record: 60-43
Mets vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Sean Manaea: The Mets lefty has been solid in 2024, posting a 3.73 ERA, but he was knocked around by the Miami Marlins in his last start, giving up five runs and eight hits across five innings of work. Earlier this season, Manaea pitched five scoreless innings against the Yanks, but he also walked five batters. He’ll need to have better control on Wednesday.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: The New York Yankees superstar walked four times on Tuesday night, seeing very little to hit from starter Jose Quintana. Judge has 35 home runs already this season, and he’s posted an MLB-best .439 on-base percentage. Will the Mets give him anything to hit tonight?
Mets vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Back on June 25, Cole was rocked by the Mets, allowing seven hits and six runs across four innings of work.
That was just his second start back from an elbow injury, and the Yankees ace has looked much better as of late, allowing just two total runs across 12.0 innings of work in his last two outings.
While Manaea has pitched well in 2024, he did struggle in his last outing, and he’s failed to get through six innings in six of his last nine outings.
That’s an issue since the Mets have a 4.14 bullpen ERA in the 2024 season, and they allowed a run in Tuesday’s win that made things a little interesting heading into the final innings.
I’m trusting Cole to stay hot in this game, and the Yankees are 4-2 in his six starts so far in 2024. The Yankees will salvage the final game of the Subway Series tonight.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-170)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
