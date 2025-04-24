Mets World Series Odds See Big Move After Sweeping Phillies
The New York Mets have the best record in baseball and are coming off consecutive sweeps of the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies. Their odds to win the World Series have improved dramatically amidst their torrid start.
The Mets opened the season with +1100 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the World Series and were still there yesterday before the final game of their series against the Phillies. After a comeback win in extra innings, the Mets are now +950 at FanDuel to win the World Series.
That moved their implied probability of winning the World Series from 8.3% to 9.5%.
Originally fifth in the World Series odds standings, the Mets are now third behind the Dodgers (+240) and the Yankees (+800). The Braves and Phillies were both ahead of them to start the season, but now find themselves behind the Mets in the odds and standings.
The Phillies were +1000 at FanDuel but are now +1100. The Braves were +850, the second betting favorite, but have fallen to fifth at +1400. The Mets are 18-7 and have a five-game lead on the Phillies in the NL East. The Braves are 10-14 and last in the division.
Below are the World Series odds from FanDuel for every team, with more info on how their odds have moved since the start of the season.
World Series Odds for Every MLB Team
- Los Angeles Dodgers +240
- New York Yankees +800
- New York Mets +950
- Philadelphia Phillies +1100
- Atlanta Braves +1400
- Texas Rangers +1500
- Chicago Cubs +2000
- San Diego Padres +2000
- Boston Red Sox +2000
- Houston Astros +2200
- Detroit Tigers +2200
- Seattle Mariners +2500
- Baltimore Orioles +2700
- Arizona Diamondbacks +3000
- Cleveland Guardians +5000
- San Francisco Giants +5000
- Kansas City Royals +5000
- Tampa Bay Rays +5000
- Minnesota Twins +5500
- Toronto Blue Jays +6000
- Milwaukee Brewers +6000
- Cincinnati Reds +8000
- Los Angeles Angels +12000
- St. Louis Cardinals +12000
- Athletics +18000
- Washington Nationals +40000
- Pittsburgh Pirates +40000
- Miami Marlins +50000
- Colorado Rockies +50000
- Chicago White Sox +50000
World Series Odds Movement
Outside the Mets, the Padres and Cubs odds have improved the most.
San Diego was +3300 and is now +2000. They have the second-best record in the NL (17-8) behind the Mets and are surprisingly leading the NL West ahead of the Dodgers. The Cubs, who lead the NL Central, were +3000 to start the year but are now +2000. The Tigers were +3000 and are now +2200. The Rangers moved up from +1900 to +1500.
The Orioles have seen their odds fall the most. They were originally +1600 but are now +2700. The Royals were +4000 but are now +500. The Red Sox were +1800 and are now +2000.
So far, the Mets are the story of the MLB season, having won seven straight. Offseason acquisition Juan Soto is off to a poor start, but Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor have more than made up for it at the plate. On the mound, the Mets lead the league in runs per game allowed (2.76).
Whether either of those can last throughout the season remains to be seen. But oddsmakers clearly believe.
