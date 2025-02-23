Mexico Open Live Odds and Prediction: Aldrich Potgieter Favored to Capture First PGA Tour Win
We're heading into the final round of this week's Mexico Open and while at this event wasn't exactly star-studded, it has still delivered some exciting golf and the final round looks to be no exception.
The 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter heads into the final round holding a one-stroke lead with a group of golfers close behind him. The South African has immediately become one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, averaging a blistering 328.7 yards per drive, but can he turn a strong first three rounds into a win?
Let's take a look at the live odds heading into the final round and then I'll break down who I recommend placing a live bet on if you're looking to get into the action.
Mexico Open live odds ahead of final round
- Aldrich Potgieter +100
- Brian Campbell +240
- Stephan Jaeger +400
- Alex Smalley +1800
- Aaron Rai +3300
- Ben Griffin +4000
Who will win the Mexico Open?
While Potgieter has been crushing the ball off the tee, it's been an uncharacteristically strong putting week that has put the South African in the position he's in heading into the final round. He's not known for his putting yet he has gained +2.69 strokes per round on the field on the greens. That gives me a bit of concern about his ability to continue dominating this golf course on Sunday.
In my opinion, it's the man in second place who has played a more repeatable level of golf through the first three rounds. He has gained over a stroke per round with his approach, chipping, and putting. While he hasn't been gaining ground off the tee like Potgieter has, his irons have been much more dialed in than the South African's which should set him up for success on Sunday. He's gaining +1.94 strokes per round with his irons compared to +0.69 from Potgieter.
With the high variance of putting on a round-by-round basis, I tend to look to approach play as a more consistent sign of success and with Campbell just one stroke back from the 20-year-old, I think he can overtake him and capture the win at VidantaWorld.
Pick: Brian Campbell +240
