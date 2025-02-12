Miami Dolphins 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Dolphins Will Be AFC Dark Horse Contenders
One of the more disappointing teams of the 2024 NFL season was the Miami Dolphins. Many people were picking them to win the AFC East, or at the very least, to be in contention for a postseason wild-card berth.
Instead, Tua Tagovailoa suffered an early-season injury and their 2024 campaign could never fully recover.
The Dolphins still have one of the most explosive offensive rosters in the league. Can they make enough changes in the offseason to return to being dark horse contenders in 2025? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Dolphins +4000
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
The Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 offseason tied for the 15th best odds to win Super Bowl 60, alongside the likes of the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. At 40-1 odds, they have an implied probability of 2.44% of lifting the Lombardi Trophy next year.
Have Faith in Miami
There's no arguing the Dolphins have areas they can improve, notably on the defensive side of the football, but it's hard to be a playoff contender when your quarterback misses six games.
When Tagovailoa did play, he had some flashes of greatness. He completed 72.9% of his passes while throwing 19 touchdowns to seven interceptions. The offense wasn't as explosive down field as it had been in years past, but there's still plenty to be hopeful about heading into 2025.
In a 17-game season, teams have little time to turn things around if they have to play through a rough stretch and that's what happened with Miami in 2024. If the Dolphins can now use free agency and the draft to add some depth and a few more key players, they could prove to hold value at 40-1 odds to win next year's Super Bowl.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!