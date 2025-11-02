Is Michael Penix Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Patriots)
The Atlanta Falcons didn't have starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. available in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins due to a knee injury, but he is off the injury report for Week 9 against the New England Patriots.
Penix will make the start for Atlanta after Kirk Cousins was terrible in the 34-10 loss for Atlanta in Week 8. Hopefully for Atlanta, Penix get lead the Falcons to an upset win to get them back in the mix in the NFC playoff picture.
This season, Penix has completed 61.0 percent of his passes for 1,409 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in six games. The Falcons are 3-3 in his starts, but he's only posted one game where he's thrown multiple scores.
In Week 9, Penix has a decent matchup against a New England team that is 24th in the NFL in passing yards allowed despite having the best record in the AFC East. Can the second-year quarterback take advantage and lead Atlanta to an upset win?
Oddsmakers aren't totally sold, as the Falcons are 4.5-point underdogs in this matchup. However, this line has moved in the Falcons' favor since Penix has been ruled in.
DraftKings Sportsbook moved Atlanta down a whole point -- from 5.5 to 4.5 -- with the news that Penix would play on Sunday. That's a pretty big shift considering the Patriots are not only 6-2 straight up, but they are tied for the best ATS record in the league at 6-2 as well.
Penix has led the Falcons to wins over Buffalo, Washington and Minnesota this season, but this game may be one of the toughest tests he's had in his young career.
