Is Michael Pittman Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bears vs. Colts)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. reportedly is expected to play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday despite being listed as questionable with back and calf injuries.
Having Pittman healthy would be a huge boost to the Colts offense as they look to avoid a 0-3 start in Week 3.
Indy is a one-point favorite at home against the Bears, but it is coming off a discouraging offensive performance in Week 2 when it scored just 10 points against the Green Bay Packers.
Pittman hasn’t had the strongest start to the season by his standards, catching just seven of his 15 targets from Anthony Richardson.
Can he turn things around in Week 3?
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Props vs. Bears in NFL Week 3
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Receiving Yards: 45.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +255
Through two games, Pittman hasn’t cleared a single one of these lines that he has in Week 3.
In Week 1, Pittman was limited to just four catches for 31 yards on eight targets, failing to find the end zone. While Richardson hit several deep passes against the Houston Texans, Pittman was not the recipient of one, despite playing 89 percent of the snaps.
In Week 2, Pittman took another step back even though he still played 86 percent of the snaps. The star wideout was targeted seven more times, but he caught just three passes for 21 yards.
It’s hard to take an UNDER on Pittman’s receiving yards given Richardson’s affinity for the deep ball and Pittman’s target share, but he really hasn’t been able to get much going in 2024.
My favorite prop for him would be a bet on the UNDER for his receptions, simply because Richardson has completed 50 percent or fewer of his passes (9 of 19 and 17 of 34) through his first two games of 2024.
With some inconsistency under center, Pittman may not be able to rack up a huge catch total against a tough Chicago defense.
