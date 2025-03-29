Michigan State vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Elite 8
The top two teams in the South Region will meet in the Elite 8. The No. 1 Auburn Tigers will face the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans with a Final Four berth on the line.
The two teams were on opposite sides of the Final Four back in 2019, with both teams losing to their opponents. Now, they'll face off with the winner earning themselves their first Final Four berth since that year.
Let's dive into the odds and everything else you need to know to bet this game.
Michigan State vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Michigan State +5.5 (-118)
- Auburn -5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Michigan State +180
- Auburn -220
Total
- OVER 148.5 (-105)
- UNDER 148.5 (-115)
Michigan State vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 30
- Game Time: 5:05 PM EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Michigan State Record: 30-6
- Auburn Record: 31-5
Michigan State vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Michigan State
Jase Richardson: Jase Richardson has become Michigan State's primary scorer throughout the tournament, including putting up 20 points against Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 while also grabbing six rebounds. Can he have another big game against Auburn?
Auburn
Johni Broome: Auburn was waiting for Johni Broome to finally show his best stuff in the tournament, and he did exactly that against Michigan, recording 22 points and 16 rebounds. If he puts up another performance like that, Michigan State might be in trouble.
Michigan State vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
It's time for Michigan State's lack of scoring to catch up to them. They could get away with ranking just 148th in effective field goal percentage against their previous opponents in this tournament, but now they face an Auburn team that ranks 29th in that stat at 55.2%.
The Tigers have done a fantastic job of creating extra scoring chances in this event, averaging +8.0 over their last three games. Michigan State is just 75th in that stat and has averaged just +2.0 over their last three games.
The Spartans are a great team, but Auburn and the rest of the No. 1 seeds in this tournament are a step above the rest, and that's going to be proved this weekend.
Pick: Auburn -4.5 (-110) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.