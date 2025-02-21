Michigan State vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 21
First place in the Big Ten is on the line when Michigan State travels to in-state rival Michigan for Friday night hoops action.
The Wolverines have been one of the best stories in college basketball this season, thriving under first-year head coach Dusty May around a unique offense that is centered on the playmaking of Yale transfer Danny Wolf. Can Michigan out-last the talented Spartans at home as small favorites?
Here’s our betting preview.
Michigan State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan State: +3.5 (-110)
- Michigan: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Michigan State: +136
- Michigan: -164
Total: 151.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Michigan State vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 21st
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Crisler Center
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Michigan State Record: 21-5
- Michigan Record: 20-5
Michigan State vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Michigan State
Jase Richardson: The freshman continues to come on strong as the season progresses as a two-way threat at the guard position. He continues to get more playing time as the season continues, now scoring in double figures in four straight.
Michigan
Danny Wolf: Essentially playing point guard at seven feet tall, Wolf is 13th in the Big Ten in assist rate while also providing sound shot-making with a 55% effective field goal percentage. He scored 17 points to go with 11 rebounds and five assists in the team’s thrilling win against Ohio State on Sunday, a testament to his ability to fill up the stat sheet.
Michigan State vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
This is too many points for the Wolverines to lay as the team has been skating by in conference play.
Eight of the last nine Michigan games have been decided by four points or fewer with the team winning seven of them. The Wolverines have a potent shot-making unit on offense, but the team is incredibly sloppy with the ball and can get outmuscled on the glass.
The team is 331st in the country in turnover percentage while struggling to stop transition offense off of its misses. Michigan State isn’t a turnover-centric defense, but it’s the third-best rebounding team in the country and is always hunting transition opportunities.
The Spartans have the size to hang with Wolf on the perimeter as well as fellow big man and roll threat Vladislav Goldin as the team bolsters a top 50 near-proximity field goal percentage allowed.
Michigan has been shaky on the glass this season and it’s only gotten worse in Big Ten play, 10th in league games in defensive rebounding percentage. The Spartans thrive on winning the shot volume battle, leading the conference in offensive rebounding rate and free throw rate while shooting 80% from the charity stripe.
I can’t trust Michigan to win by more than a few possessions as I expect this one to come down to the wire. I’ll grab the points.
PICK: Michigan State +3.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
