Michigan State vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 25
Michigan State currently has the second longest active winning streak, winners of 11 straight, and undefeated in Big Ten play.
The Spartans will put its winning streak on the line in a neutral site showdown against Rutgers, who is desperate to turn around its Big Ten season. While the Scarlet Knights have shown flashes around future lottery picks Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, the team is stuck in the middle of the Big Ten standings.
However, can the team keep up with Michigan State at MSG?
Let’s set the stage for this Saturday meeting.
Michigan State vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan State: -5.5 (-115)
- Rutgers: +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Michigan State: -245
- Rutgers: +195
Total: 148.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Michigan State vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Game Time: 1:30 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Michigan State Record: 14-4
- RutgersRecord: 15-4
Michigan State vs. Rutgers Key Players to Watch
Michigan State
Jeremy Fears: The lead guard on this Spartans offense continues to keep this unit on point, fresh off a nine-point, six assist effort in the team’s thrilling win at home against Illinois. While he’ll be tasked with slowing down Harper on one end, he’ll also look to break down a vulnerable Rutgers defense.
Rutgers
Ace Bailey: Bailey continues to turn it on in Big Ten play, scoring 20 or more in three straight games while improving his rim protection skills. Bailey is off a 30-point effort against Penn State, but Rutgers dropped another Big Ten game. How will he handle a physical and disciplined Michigan State defense on Saturday? He also will have the opportunity to impose his rim protection skills against a rim reliant Sparty offense.
Michigan State vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
Michigan State’s torrid run is impressive given the team isn’t interested in the three-point shot. The Spartans are bottom 30 in the country in three-point rate and shoot it at a 28% clip on the season.
However, the team has been able to dominate inside, 39th in two-point field goal percentage and 21st in offensive rebounding rate, per KenPom. With the team's ability to limit turnovers, win the shot volume battle and execute its interior-centric game plan, the Spartans have been a tough out thus far in Big Ten play, winning all seven games.
Meanwhile, the Rutgers offense has been hit-or-miss outside of Bailey and Harper, who haven’t been able to turn their respective talents into a high octane offense. The team is far too content on mid-range jump shots and is posting a sub-50% effective field goal percentage in Big Ten play.
Both defenses are elite at denying transition opportunities and neither unit will pressure the ball too much, so I prefer the under in a game with a pair of teams that have poor shot diets and aren’t adept at shooting from the perimeter.
PICK: UNDER 148.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.