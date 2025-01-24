Michigan vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Jan. 24
Purdue is off of a stunning defeat to Ohio State at home after squandering a double digit first half lead at home.
Can the Boilermakers bounce back? The team has a massive BIg Ten showdown on Friday night, hosting upstart Michigan, who will look to maintain its fine form in league play under first year head coach Dusty May and its elite batch of transfers. In a projected close game, who has the edge?
Let’s set the table with the odds, key players and best bets.
Michigan vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan: +3.5 (-105)
- Purdue: -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Michigan: +146
- Purdue: -179
Total: 151.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Michigan vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 24th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Michigan Record: 14-4
- Purdue Record: 15-5
Michigan vs. Purdue Key Players to Watch
Michigan
Danny Wolf: The Yale transfer has been outstanding for the Wolverines, unlocking a devastating two-big pick-and-roll game with FAU transfer Vladislav Goldin. Wolf is a high level passer while also an efficient scorer, averaging more than 12 points and four assists to go with double digit rebounds.
Purdue
Braden Smith: The Boilermakes lead guard continues to take massive steps for the roster in the wake of losing two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey. The guard is averaging more than 15 points per game while ranking third in the nation in assists at nearly nine per game.
Michigan vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
The Boilermakers second half dud against Ohio State was shocking, the team’s first loss at Mackey Arena in more than two years, but I’m going to bank on that being an outlier more than the norm.
This matchup should suit Purdue quite nicely as the team’s defense should create havoc for the sloppy ball handling of Michigan, which is outside the top 330 in the country in turnover percentage this season. The Boilermakers are the best defense in Big Ten play at turning the opponent over, per KenPom.
Meanwhile, look for Smith and co. to test the Michigan drop-defense as the team is 11th in mid-range field goal percentage, per Haslametrics.
I’ll trust the home favorite to get back on track with a home win and cover.
PICK: Purdue -3.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.