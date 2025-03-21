Michigan vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Second Round
No. 5 seed Michigan held off a late rally from No. 12 seed UC-San Diego in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to advance in the South Region, primed to face No. 4 seed Texas A&M in the second round.
Both teams got past frisky mid-majors in the Round of 64, but the teams will face stiffer competition in the Round of 32 with this game being lined within one possession. Who has the edge when the Aggies and Wolverines meet in Denver?
Here’s our betting preview.
Michigan vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan: +2.5 (-110)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Michigan: +120
- Texas A&M: -144
Total: 140.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Michigan vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 22nd
- Game Time: 5:15 PM EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Michigan Record: 26-9
- Texas A&M Record: 23-10
Michigan vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Michigan
Tre Donaldson: The Wolverines guard was clutch down the stretch yet again for the team, hitting a go-ahead three in the final minutes to hold off a second-half rally from UC-San Diego in the first round. He’ll need to stay hot from the perimeter as Texas A&M is one of the most compact defenses in the country, allowing the 13th-highest three-point rate in the country.
Texas A&M
Wade Taylor: The Aggies guard had a stellar game against Yale, one in which Texas A&M led the entire game. Taylor scored 16 points while dishing out five assists and forcing two steals, playing excellent two-way basketball. Can he post a strong performance against Michigan to make the Sweet 16?
Michigan vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
This matchup will be interesting from a schematic standpoint as Texas A&M’s compact defense can give a sloppy Michigan ball-handling team fits with its ability to shut off the paint and force turnovers.
The Aggies are a bruising defense that forces you to play from the perimeter while forcing turnovers at a top 60 rate in the country. For Michigan, who runs a ton of its offense through its two-man game that features seven-footers Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin in the post, the team may struggle to find consistent offense.
For Texas A&M, the team’s ability to force turnovers may lead to a limited possession affair as the team’s preference is to play in the half-court. After a strong performance shooting against Yale, I do think we see the Aggies come back to Earth and struggle to finish inside against a strong Michigan rim defense that has Goldin patrolling the paint. The Wolverines are 33rd in near-rim field goal percentage, per Haslametrics.
To me, there are far too many questions to trust either offense to push into the 70’s, I think we are in for a low-scoring affair on Saturday.
PICK: UNDER 140.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
